Currency.com Launches World’s First Tokenised Securities Trading Platform Following Investment from Larnabel Ventures and VP Capital

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 05:31 AM EST
Currency.com, a next-generation blockchain technology company, today announced the launch of the world’s first fully-functional trading platform for tokenised securities, which allows investors to trade, invest in, and benefit from exposure to, real-world financial instruments by directly using cryptocurrencies.
Currency.com is accessible to all types of investors and will issue over 10,000 tokenised securities (starting with 150+), which will track the underlying market price of common financial instruments, such as global equities, indices and commodities. For instance, users will be able to buy a token that mirrors the performance of an Apple share on the Nasdaq – APPLE.CX – at the same economic costs and benefits of an Apple share. Users will be able to buy these tokens on Currency.com directly using Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), and will have the ability to trade them on margin.
To offer these capabilities, Currency.com leverages the technology of Capital.com, its sister platform regulated by the FCA and CySEC, to offer users access to a tokenised version of a contract for exchange of a specific equity, commodity or index.
Ivan Gowan, CEO of Currency.com, said, “We are excited to be launching this revolutionary blockchain venture and providing crypto investors with a concrete option to diversify their portfolio by investing in traditional asset classes, without the pressure of exchanging cryptocurrencies into fiat money to do so. Currency.com is committed to providing users with superior security and fraud protection, and preventing any potential risks by leveraging the full traceability of blockchain transactions and adhering to the strictest regulatory standards set by Belarus’ Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy.”
“Currency.com will disrupt and revolutionize financial technology on a large scale,” said Viktor Prokopenya, Founder and CEO of VP Capital. “Access to global financial markets has historically been available through one primary medium – the stock exchange – but Currency.com leverages groundbreaking cryptocurrency technology to create opportunity for investors who might not have access to traditional stock markets otherwise. All this was made possible by the progressive Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’ that was passed in Belarus. Belarus has become one of the most forward-looking countries when it comes to blockchain technologies and the first country in the world to create a dedicated legislative framework tailored to cryptocurrencies and their industry.”
Currency.com is the first blockchain business to be licensed by the High Technology Park (HTP) in Belarus following the adoption of the Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’. Decree No. 8 legalizes businesses based on blockchain, providing a legal status for tokens and smart contracts and legalizing operations related to mining, keeping, buying, selling, distributing, or exchanging cryptocurrencies, such as exchange services, digital tokens, initial coin offerings and mining operations.
Currency.com is fully compliant with Decree No. 8 and implements best-in-class Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) laws and strict data and customer protection rules to the same level as the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). It has also developed robust in-house compliance mechanisms that ensure that all client deposits are protected by advanced security measures. This includes verification of all blockchain transactions by blockchain intelligence services such as Coinfirm, Elliptic and Chainanalysis.
The tokenised securities trading platform will be supplemented by a free platform for trading and exchanging cryptocurrencies using fiat money, storing holdings in a secure place and making cross-crypto exchanges; as well as Moonfolio, a free all-in-one cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app which allows users to build a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio from scratch.
Currency.com will be authorising new users on the platform gradually to ensure optimal functionality as the service scales. Users can apply to waiting list on the Currency.com online platform at https://currency.com/. The Company will also be rolling out a referral program through its traders who will receive invitation codes that they can share with friends.
Once a user onboards, s/he will be participating in Currency.com’s exclusive referral program. Currency.com will regularly distribute referral invites to its traders, who can invite friends and earn 50% of their trading commission for their first 6 months of trading. Every person registered with Currency.com will receive free trading capital - $50 to each account during invite mode period.
The Currency.com iOS and Android apps will be available for beta testing from February 2019.
About Currency.com
Currency.com is a next-generation blockchain technology company, which operates the world’s first trading platform for tokenised securities, which allows investors to use their cryptocurrency assets to invest in, and profit from, global financial markets – without the pressure of exchanging their crypto portfolio into fiat money. Currency.com is licensed, authorized and regulated by the High Technology Park of Belarus under Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’. For more information, visit: https://currency.com/.
About VP Capital
Founded by Viktor Prokopenya, VP Capital is a global investment vehicle focused on the technology sector. For more information, please visit www.vpcapital.com.
About Larnabel Ventures
Larnabel Ventures was founded by the Gutseriev family to invest in the information technology sector.
Click here to download the image of Ivan Govan, CEO of Currency.com.
Click here for a video (with Chinese-English subtitles) with more information about cryptocurrency legislation in Belarus.
Click here for a video (English only) more information about the launch of Currency.com.
Social Media Channels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/currencycom/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/currencycom
Telegram group: https://t.me/currencycom_group
Medium: https://medium.com/currency-com
Kakaotalk Public: https://open.kakao.com/o/gp0NNl7
WeChat Official Account: 汇投资currency (ID: Currencyby)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005369/en/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 14, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST