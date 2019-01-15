The Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries: 2019 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 05:41 AM EST
The "Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing popularity of portable electronic gadgets coupled with the ever-increasing end-use electronic device manufacturers are the key factors augmenting the growth of the global batteries for the semi-conductor market.
The main factors leading to the growth of this market are the increasing application of batteries in laptops, notebooks, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, wearable devices, and others.
Moreover, rise in consumer income levels especially in developing countries is expected to further propel the growth of the global batteries for the semiconductor market during the forecast period. However, risk of fire and the high cost of electronic devices may affect the market growth in the near future.
Major applications of batteries for the semiconductors market include laptops, notebooks, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, wearable devices, and others. Further down, the market is segmented by material type which includes cathode, electrolytic solution, anode, and others.
Additionally, based on type, the market is further classified into nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries, lithium-ion batteries, lithium-ion polymer batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and others. The global batteries for semi-conductor market is segmented geographically into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).
Due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as mobile phones, laptops and notebooks, semiconductor batteries are expected to find major applications in such areas.
The report includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Discussion of effect of rise in consumer income levels to the semiconductor batteries market
- Information about relation of automobile industry and semiconductor batteries market
-
Company profiles of major players in the market
Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries by Type of Material
Chapter 5 Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries by Type
Chapter 6 Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries by Application
Chapter 7 Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries by Region
Chapter 8 Market Opportunity Analysis, New Developments and Patent Review
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
-
3M
-
A123 Systems
-
ABB
- AGM Batteries
-
AkzoNobel
- Aquion Energy
-
BASF
-
BYD Company
-
Cymbet
- Duracell
- Electrochem Automation
-
Energizer
-
Enovix
-
Faradion
-
GP Batteries International
- GS Yuasa International
-
Johnson Controls International
- LG Chem
- Lithium Werks
-
Panasonic
-
Samsung SDI
-
Sanyo Electric
-
Shenzhen Bak Battery
-
Sony
-
Spectrum Brands
- Tianjin Lishen Battery
- Toshiba America Electronic Components
-
Ultralife
-
Varta Consumer Batteries
- Vionex Energy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r23t93/the_global_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005377/en/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 14, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST