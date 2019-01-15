Eutelsat Communications: Konnect Africa to Conquer the Ivorian Market for High-Speed Satellite Internet Access

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 05:46 AM EST
Regulatory News:
Konnect Africa, an initiative of the satellite operator Eutelsat (Paris:ETL) dedicated to satellite broadband on the African continent, today announces the launch of its Internet access offers in Côte d'Ivoire.
Advantageous offers for professionals and individuals
According to the Telecommunications Sector Observatory of the Telecommunications Regulator/ICT of Côte d'Ivoire (ARTCI), the number of fixed Internet subscribers (Ethernet cable, wifi and fibre) in Côte d'Ivoire stood at 155,541 in the second quarter of 2018, representing 0.6% of the total population.
At the same time, according to Deloitte's TMT 2017 report, the country has 9 million mobile Internet subscriptions, notably thanks to the 4G network. Some areas of Ivorian territory, however, are not properly served by mobile technology.
Thanks to the latest satellite technologies, Konnect Africa is now helping to bridge the digital divide in Côte d'Ivoire by offering its broadband Internet offers to individuals and professionals, particularly outside major cities, where no reliable broadband solution is available. The Konnect range includes eight Internet access offers, ranging from 5GB to 30GB of data for Konnect Home residential offers, costing from 9,000 to 35,000 CFAF and adapting to all needs. Konnect Pro offers which provide superior performance corresponding to the expectations of professionals, offer between 50 and 500GB of data and are marketed from 58,000 CFAF.
These offers will be made available on a prepaid basis in order to meet the needs of the Ivorian market. The speeds offered will be up to 20 Mbit/s downstream and up to 3 Mbit/s upstream. For the launch, Konnect Africa is also setting up a promotion on this new range.
In order to make its services accessible to as many people as possible, Konnect Africa has joined forces with local partners in several major cities in Côte d'Ivoire, but also in remote areas: Lifi-Led, Watec, Open Services, HubLive and Ecosat. Specialized in the telecom and technology sector, education, money transfers or audiovisual, these companies with various professions will enable Konnect Africa to address its future customers as closely as possible to their consumer habits.
Konnect Africa is targeting rural areas in particular by offering an adapted and lightweight solution called Konnect wifi, which provides shared Internet access through a single point of reception. Konnect wifi will provide Internet access at points of traffic such as shops, villages, schools, farms, hospitals, etc. in rural areas. Access to the service will be through the purchasing of recharge vouchers, valid from a few hours up to 1 month. Currently undergoing the final testing phases, Konnect wifi will be available soon.
On the occasion of the opening of Konnect Africa's services in Côte d'Ivoire, Jean-Claude Tshipama, CEO of Konnect Africa, said: "Satellite technology for high-speed Internet is the answer for efficient digital coverage in Côte d'Ivoire. Many "white zones" remain and Konnect Africa's complementary offer addresses this lack of connectivity. Thanks to first-class local partners, we are now able to offer quality broadband offers at competitive prices.”
About Konnect Africa
Konnect Africa's mission is to deploy reliable and accessible connectivity services on the African continent. As an initiative of the satellite operator Eutelsat, Konnect Africa provides internet access services intended for individuals and businesses, as well as collective access solutions, through the implementation of Wi-Fi hotspots.
www.konnect-africa.com
Facebook: KonnectAfrica
Twitter: @WeKonnectAfrica
About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com
www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005383/en/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:24 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 14, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST