IoT Device Management Market is Likely to Witness Robust CAGR of 31.5%| Key Strategy Adopted by the Top Players in Order to Boost Growth in Global Market

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 06:00 AM EST
ALBANY, New York, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The global IoT device management market is likely to demonstrate fragmented structure owing to existence of large and small players operating in this market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The increasing number of players operating in this market couple with the advancement in technology is other trend stimulating growth of this market. The key vendors in the global market are heavily investing in research and development to strengthen their presence across the globe in order to maintain foothold in this market in the coming years.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )
TMR note s that the mergers and acquisitions are the key strategy adopted by the players in order to boost growth in the global market. Some of the major vendor's functioning in the global IoT device management market are Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, management solutions. ARM Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation. The key players operating in the IoT industry are undertaking several initiatives which includes formation of open mobile alliance for the regulation of the practice.
Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27224
The global market for IOT device management market is likely to witness robust CAGR of 31.5% during the course of forecast period. The growing emphasis for managing connected device and rising operational efficiency is significantly boosting demand for the global IoT device management market in the years to come.
Service Segment of Component Type to Boost Growth of Global IoT Device management market
On the basis of component, the service segment is expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue generation over the forecast period. The service segment include manage and professional service. Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global IoT device management owing to development in infrastructure. In addition, increasing adoption of advanced technologies and growing usage of cloud technologies mainly in U.S. is contributing towards growth of this market. However, other economies such as Asia Pacific is expected to offers a promising opportunities for IoT device management market due to adoption of smart technologies in various end user industry in the upcoming years.
Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27224
The increasing internet-of- Things (IoT) for several operation is influencing growth of the global IoT device management market in the coming years. In addition, growing importance of data analytics for proper functioning and operation is one of the major factor majorly attributing towards growth of this market. Moreover, large number of data are being produced on regular basis and this boosted the demand for advanced data management tool. The IoT management device helps the key vendors to analyze, collate and collect the huge data. Further, this helps to influence growth of the global IoT device management market in the near future.
Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=27224
High Risk Involve with Cyber Security May Likely to Limit Market Growth
In contrast, high cybercrime risk associated with the IoT device management market is likely to limit growth of this market in the foreseeable future. In addition, several key players don't trust or underutilize IoT device management tools owing to high security concern is likely to limit growth of this market. Moreover, the prominent vendors are also offering dynamic safety preference for the IoT device and this may likely to fuel growth of the global IoT device management market in the near future.
The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "IoT Device Management Market (Organization Sizes - Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises; Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Others; Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Homes, Smart Utilities, Smart Retail, Connected Health, Smart Transportation; Solution - Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."
Browse Research Release at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/iot-device-management-market.html
The Global IoT Device Management Market has been segmented as presented below:
Global IoT Device Management Market: By Organization Sizes
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
Global IoT Device Management Market: By Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Others
Global IoT Device Management Market: By Application
- Smart Manufacturing
- Smart Home
- Smart Utilities
- Smart Retail
- Connected Health
- Smart Transportation
- Others
Global IoT Device Management Market: By Solution
- Security Solution
- Data Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Others
Global IoT Device Management Market, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Browse More: Electronics & Semiconductors Market Research Reports
Popular Research Reports by TMR:
- Structured Cabling Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/structured-cabling-market.html
- Connected (Smart) Street Light Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-connected-street-lights-market.html
- Smart Home Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-home-market-2018-2026.html
- Cable Management Accessories Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cable-management-accessories-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Research Blog: https://factmrblog.com/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 14, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST