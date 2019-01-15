WARC Media Awards 2018: Effective Channel Integration winners announced

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 15, 2019 06:10 AM EST
Droga5 wins Grand Prix for Tourism Australia's Dundee campaign
LONDON, Jan 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - EasyJet in the United Kingdom, Gillette in Israel, Harley-Davidson in Canada, Heinz Beanz in Australia and Maybelline in China are among the 12 winning brands of the Effective Channel Integration category, WARC Media Awards 2018.
Award-winning examples of how sophisticated communications architecture has helped boost campaign effectiveness hail from a wide range of markets and cover a variety of sectors, including FMCG, travel, telecoms, soft drinks and media/entertainment.
One Grand Prix, three Golds, six Silvers, two Bronzes and three Special Awards for particular areas of expertise have been awarded by the jury panel chaired byLaurent Aliphat - Head of Media, Renault.
EMEA leads the way with six winning case study papers, followed by APAC with four and the Americas with two.
Droga5 was awarded the Grand Prix, as well as the POE Award, for Tourism Australia's campaign Dundee - The son of a legend returns home to attract US high-value travellers to the country.
Although long-haul travel from the US has grown by 11% in recent years, Australia's share of US tourism stands at only 1.3%. To increase this, the agency created a promotional campaign for the new Dundee film, featuring a roll call of Australia's biggest stars and promoted it on social media, digital and OOH, culminating in the 'official movie trailer' being shown during Super Bowl LII. The campaign led to an 83% increase in intent to book and yielded a 6:1 ROI for earned coverage.
Commenting on the Grand Prix-winning campaign, jury member Emily Fairhead-Keen, Strategy Partner, Wavemaker, said: "It broke down boundaries between advertising and culture in a way that was really interesting and ballsy. It had a great tease and reveal and it was very well integrated too."
The full winners list of Effective Channel Integration category - WARC's Media Awards 2018 is:
Grand Prix
- Dundee - The son of a legend returns home - Tourism Australia - Droga5 - North America + POE Award
Gold
- I don't roll on Shabbos - Gillette - Procter & Gamble - North America
- The campaign that never saw the light - Saudi Telecom Company - J. Walter Thompson - Saudi Arabia
- Project Multiscreen - easyJet - OMD UK, VCCP - United Kingdom + Effective Cross-Channel Measurement Award
Silver
- Power to the Queens - Maybelline - L'Oreal - Mindshare China - China
- Geoff - A can size for every Aussie - Heinz Beanz - Kraft-Heinz Australia - Spark Foundry Australia, Y&R NZ - Australia
- Find Your Magic - Axe - Unilver - Mindshare Indonesia, Visinema - Indonesia
- Beautiful Lengths - Pantene - Procter & Gamble - MediaCom Connections Tel-Aviv - Israel
- Pepsi Salt - Bring back the taste of Tet - Pepsi - Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam - Mindshare Vietnam - Vietnam
Bronze
- Steal your boyfriend's shampoo - Head & Shoulders - Procter & Gamble - MediaCom - Poland
- Common Ground - Harley-Davidson Canada - Zulu Alpha Kilo - Canada
More information on the WARC Media Awards 2018 - Effective Use of Channel Integration winners, as well as the winners of the Best Use of Data category, is available on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=channel_integration. The winners of the Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships and Effective Use of Tech categories will be announced shortly.
The WARC Media Awards are a comprehensive set of awards rewarding pioneering communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results for brands around the world. The Grands Prix and Special Awards share a total prize fund of $40,000.
About WARC
- advertising evidence, insights and best practice
WARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.
WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.
WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.
WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.
Source: WARC
Contact:
Amanda Benfell PR Manager +44 20 7467 8125 [email protected]
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
