NICE Actimize Launches World-Class Financial Crime Consulting & Advisory Practice

Assessing operational risk, while evaluating technology implementation choices and facing regulatory pressures, financial services organizations are looking for strong advisory services and methodologies to help them navigate these challenges. With these issues in mind, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, is launching a world-class Financial Crime Enterprise Consulting & Advisory Practice (eCAP).

Leveraging extensive global experience across all areas of financial crime risk management, the new practice benefits from NICE Actimize’s decades of experience working both with the largest financial institutions around the globe and regulators. Working with clients to evaluate all aspects of their financial crime programs (people, process, technology), a NICE Actimize eCAP trusted advisor will identify inefficiencies and provide guidance to help reduce costs and improve the effectiveness of their existing programs.

At the heart of this new practice, NICE Actimize is also introducing its exclusive Financial Crime Target Operating Model. The methodology is designed to pinpoint objectives, create a meaningful technology roadmap and establish a strong enterprise operational plan. Establishing a Target Operating Model (TOM) provides customers with a strategic roadmap on which to build their Financial Crime programs.

Using the eCAP TOM methodology, NICE Actimize has already supported numerous clients looking to embed new technologies such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotic Process Automation into their Financial Crime and Compliance strategic roadmaps. While these technologies offer the promise of unlocking insights, and can provide enormous cost savings and operational efficiencies, these benefits elude many organizations because of inefficient technology adoption processes. NICE Actimize’s eCAP trusted advisors offer the depth of experience gained from continuous learning in the field working with hundreds of our customers implementing NICE Actimize’s own broad portfolio of financial crime and compliance solutions.

The new Enterprise Consulting & Advisory Practice is well positioned to evaluate clients’ financial crime resource readiness and to advance their operations and technology assets in a more productive, cost effective manner thus enabling organizations to strengthen their competitive positioning and better deliver on their vision for the future.

Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize

“Our powerful new service and consulting model was designed to further establish us as trusted advisors in financial crime and compliance related issues and implementations, and it allows us to enable our customers to stay on top of developing technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, as well as create best practices for operational excellence and utilization of cost effective techniques. Our vision of Autonomous Financial Crime management meshes perfectly with this approach to provide these benefits and more as we attack all aspects of financial crime.”

NICE Actimize’s Autonomous Financial Crime Management approach represents a massive shift in unifying and mitigating risk through targeted utilization of big data, advanced analytics everywhere, artificial intelligence and robotic process automation which in concert reduce reputational risk. In addition, NICE Actimize recently announced the launch of X-Sight, an advanced machine-learning based Platform-as-a-Service designed to power the industry's first financial crime risk management marketplace. The recently introduced NICE Actimize X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service offers a single, unified, cost-effective way for financial service organizations to rapidly innovate and to introduce new services while supporting best-in-class financial crime, risk and compliance management capabilities.

