Endace Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

By Business Wire
|

|January 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Endace, specialists in high speed network recording and analytics hosting, today launched the EndaceProbe™ integration with IBM Security to enable customers to retrace the detailed, step-by-step actions of an attacker to accelerate forensic investigation. EndaceProbe Network Analytics Platform captures, indexes, and stores network traffic with 100% accuracy while simultaneously hosting a wide variety of network security and performance monitoring applications in Application Dock, EndaceProbe’s built-in hosting environment.
The new application is freely available to the security community through IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers across the industry can create applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.
EndaceProbe leverages IBM Security QRadar, the company’s security intelligence platform, which analyzes data across an organization’s IT infrastructure in real-time to identify potential security threats. Leveraging QRadar’s open application programming interfaces (API), EndaceProbe allows Endace and IBM customers to better understand and respond to, network events, including everything from anomalous behavior to insider and advanced threats.
“Corporate networks are more vulnerable than ever to an accelerating volume of threats, and security analysts need to understand what’s happened with a threat to accelerate security investigation and response,” said Stuart Wilson, CEO, Endace.
“Leveraging the Pivot-to-Vision API integration of EndaceProbes, analysts can click on an alert in QRadar to go directly to view the related packets in EndaceVision, the EndaceProbe’s built-in investigation tool, to see precisely what’s happened so they can respond appropriately.”
More information on the integration can be found at www.endace.com/ibm. The application is available for download now from IBM’s Security App Exchange.
About Endace
Endace’s multifunctional Analytics Platform can host 3rd-party network analytics applications while simultaneously recoding a 100% accurate Network History, providing definitive evidence for investigating cybersecurity threats, quantifying data breaches and analyzing network or application performance problems.
Deploying a dedicated Analytics Platform enables agile deployment of analytics functions on-demand and dramatically reduces OPEX and CAPEX costs by consolidating datacenter hardware. Hosted analytics applications can analyze live traffic at full line rate, or use Playback to analyze historical traffic for powerful, back-in-time analysis.
Global customers include banks, hospitals, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments, and military. www.endace.com
About IBM Security
IBM’s security platform provides the security intelligence to help organizations holistically protect their people, data, applications, and infrastructure. IBM offers solutions for identity and access management, security information and event management, database security, application development, risk management, endpoint management, next-generation intrusion protection and more. IBM operates one of the world’s broadest security research and development, and delivery organizations. For more information, please visit www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005018/en/
