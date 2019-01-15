Overbond solves for SEC N-PORT regulatory requirement with new bond pricing and liquidity risk management automation

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Overbond Ltd., the first end-to-end fixed income markets fintech platform for AI predictive analytics, has launched COBI Pricing, a new proprietary bond pricing and liquidity risk management automation solution.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808308/Overbond__2347000.jpg
COBI (Corporate and Government Bond Intelligence) is a comprehensive suite of Overbond algorithms and analytics tools that systematically price primary bond quotations and secondary market bonds. COBI-pricing is an advanced three-phase AI algorithm ensemble engineered to measure best-fit correlations with respect to company or country fundamental credit valuation and secondary market pricing for their bonds across sector peers and markets conditions at large. Models are tuned for different liquidity scenarios. A variety of pre-processed inputs flow into COBI-Pricing's algorithm, to generate bond pricing output.
"Over the past two years, we have witnessed profound changes in the fixed income marketplace with counterparties increasingly adopting quantitative investing and liquidity risk monitoring techniques" says Vuk Magdelinic, CEO of Overbond. "New regulatory requirements to price and monitor liquidity for all bond positions are forcing buy-side users to look for automation as manual reconciliation approach is not feasible".
In 2017 SEC launched Liquidity Risk Management regulation that buy-side funds need to comply with mandating reporting and flagging of all fixed income positions as liquid, moderately liquid or illiquid. Due to the illiquid nature of the fixed income market, bond trades are relatively infrequent and consequently pricing data has a lot of gaps. This makes it especially hard to accurately report liquidity metrics to the regulator.
Automation needs to be applied to fill the bond pricing and liquidity gaps accordingly to meet regulatory reporting compliance. COBI-Pricing handles the problem of sparse bond pricing data, by filling the gaps with balance sheet fundamentals, peer sector benchmarks, and primary new issue quotations, Overbond extracts directly from a network of treasury groups it works with. Examining 15-year deep pricing history AI ensemble algorithm is then applied to get best fit price for bonds. Illiquid bond positions in portfolios with only minimal trading activity now have accurate price and liquidity metric for regulatory reports.
About Overbond
Founded in 2015, Overbond is transforming how global investment banks, institutional investors, corporations and governments connect and access fixed income market through advanced AI analytics. Overbond's fully-digital platform and suite of AI algorithms (COBI) eliminates inefficiencies, provides price discovery and predictive analytics to all counterparties in the fixed income market.
The company's growing client base includes buy-side institutions with over $2 trillion of assets under management globally, across both passive and active strategies as well as regulatory reporting regimes. As well as global corporate and government issuers with more than $20 billion in outstanding bonds.
For further information: Media Contacts: Stephen Miles, Overbond | Public Relations Director, +1 416 559-7101, [email protected], www.overbond.com, 335 Madison Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, 207 Queens Quay West, Suite 420, Toronto, ON M5J 1A7.
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST