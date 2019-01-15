YMCA of Greater New York Tackles Energy Conservation With Gotham 360 and BuildingIQ

BuildingIQ (ASX: BIQ) and Gotham 360 have collaborated to help the YMCA of Greater New York reduce energy consumption across 21 branches with the support of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Remote Energy Management (REM) program. NYSERDA’s program sought creative proposals from service providers that would analyze whole building energy data, identify energy savings opportunities and carry out implementation support services. After a highly competitive process, Gotham 360 advisory services with BuildingIQ’s 5i Intelligent Energy Platform were selected to optimize energy at the New York City YMCA facilities and are eligible for a NYSERDA incentive of up to $700,000.

“The YMCA connects and strengthens our communities. Saving energy in our branches and creating a more sustainable environment is one more way we can make our community stronger,” said Sharon Greenberger, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York. “This grant helps us update our facilities with new technology and training, and allows New York City to serve as an energy conservation leader among YMCAs. Importantly, the money we save on energy can go directly toward programs to empower youth, improve health and strengthen community in New York City.”

Coupling real-time energy usage data from BuildingIQ with Gotham 360’s advisory services provides new expertise and insights to the team of YMCA building operators on how to best reduce energy consumption across their facilities. In taking this step, YMCA executives now have visibility into the portfolio of branches in one platform, giving them relevant data-driven insights for controlling operating costs and tightening resources.

Jennifer Kearney, executive partner at Gotham 360, commented, “Our wealth of experience in energy advising has taught us that a focus on connectivity between humans and technology is what creates success in driving down energy consumption. This is why we take a hands-on approach to our partnership with the YMCA in developing and overseeing their comprehensive energy management program. The one-on-one trainings under this program are especially critical to ensure the team at the YMCA is able to fully integrate new building technologies into their daily operations.”

“Today’s announcement is the latest example of leading community organizations such as the YMCA of Greater New York doing its part to build a cleaner and more sustainable New York for all,” said Alicia Barton, president and CEO of NYSERDA. “I applaud the YMCA of Greater New York and its partners for joining Governor Cuomo’s commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring the state meets its aggressive renewable energy goals.”

YMCA buildings, present in every borough of New York City, mostly operate on older building systems that until now limited the YMCA of Greater New York’s ability to implement many modern energy efficiency technologies. As a demonstration of Internet of Things (IoT) upgrades in a portfolio of older buildings, pulse energy meters were installed at YMCA branches to help connect real-time energy consumption data to the cloud. The incentive allocates $400,000 for services provided by BuildingIQ and Gotham 360 that includes 21 YMCA of Greater New York properties. An additional performance-based incentive of up to $300,000 is available for verified energy savings at the 21 participating YMCAs.

Michael Nark, CEO of BuildingIQ said, “Our software analytics platform - powered by advanced algorithms - monitors the energy consumption at each YMCA building, regardless of their state, to create a visualization of the facility’s energy usage for the first time. This first step of the facilities’ journeys toward optimization lays the groundwork for identifying energy efficiency opportunities and areas for operational improvements.”

About YMCA of Greater New York

New York City's YMCA is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ymcanyc.

About Gotham 360

Gotham 360 is a national energy management consultancy headquartered in New York City. The company deploys innovative, cost-efficient, programmatic solutions that reduce energy consumption and costs, maximize operational efficiency, and help organizations navigate the complexities of deregulated energy markets. Gotham 360 understands the complex relationship between the way organizations procure energy, reduce energy consumption, and maintain good stewardship of the environment, while operating a reliable and resilient business. www.gotham360.com

About BuildingIQ

BuildingIQ (ASX: BIQ) helps building owners and operators worldwide lower energy use, increase building operations efficiency and enhance tenant comfort. The Company’s 5i cloud-based platform and Managed Services deliver on the promise of Internet of Things (IoT) for buildings with none of the drawbacks. Over 115M square feet of building space is currently under management with BuildingIQ.

www.buildingiq.com

