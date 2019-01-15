YMCA of Greater New York Tackles Energy Conservation With Gotham 360 and BuildingIQ

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 07:01 AM EST
BuildingIQ (ASX: BIQ) and Gotham 360 have collaborated to help the YMCA of Greater New York reduce energy consumption across 21 branches with the support of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Remote Energy Management (REM) program. NYSERDA’s program sought creative proposals from service providers that would analyze whole building energy data, identify energy savings opportunities and carry out implementation support services. After a highly competitive process, Gotham 360 advisory services with BuildingIQ’s 5i Intelligent Energy Platform were selected to optimize energy at the New York City YMCA facilities and are eligible for a NYSERDA incentive of up to $700,000.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005190/en/
After a highly competitive process, Gotham 360 advisory services with BuildingIQ’s 5i Intelligent Energy Platform were selected to optimize energy at 21 New York City YMCA facilities and are eligible for a NYSERDA incentive of up to $700,000. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The YMCA connects and strengthens our communities. Saving energy in our branches and creating a more sustainable environment is one more way we can make our community stronger,” said Sharon Greenberger, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York. “This grant helps us update our facilities with new technology and training, and allows New York City to serve as an energy conservation leader among YMCAs. Importantly, the money we save on energy can go directly toward programs to empower youth, improve health and strengthen community in New York City.”
Coupling real-time energy usage data from BuildingIQ with Gotham 360’s advisory services provides new expertise and insights to the team of YMCA building operators on how to best reduce energy consumption across their facilities. In taking this step, YMCA executives now have visibility into the portfolio of branches in one platform, giving them relevant data-driven insights for controlling operating costs and tightening resources.
Jennifer Kearney, executive partner at Gotham 360, commented, “Our wealth of experience in energy advising has taught us that a focus on connectivity between humans and technology is what creates success in driving down energy consumption. This is why we take a hands-on approach to our partnership with the YMCA in developing and overseeing their comprehensive energy management program. The one-on-one trainings under this program are especially critical to ensure the team at the YMCA is able to fully integrate new building technologies into their daily operations.”
“Today’s announcement is the latest example of leading community organizations such as the YMCA of Greater New York doing its part to build a cleaner and more sustainable New York for all,” said Alicia Barton, president and CEO of NYSERDA. “I applaud the YMCA of Greater New York and its partners for joining Governor Cuomo’s commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring the state meets its aggressive renewable energy goals.”
YMCA buildings, present in every borough of New York City, mostly operate on older building systems that until now limited the YMCA of Greater New York’s ability to implement many modern energy efficiency technologies. As a demonstration of Internet of Things (IoT) upgrades in a portfolio of older buildings, pulse energy meters were installed at YMCA branches to help connect real-time energy consumption data to the cloud. The incentive allocates $400,000 for services provided by BuildingIQ and Gotham 360 that includes 21 YMCA of Greater New York properties. An additional performance-based incentive of up to $300,000 is available for verified energy savings at the 21 participating YMCAs.
Michael Nark, CEO of BuildingIQ said, “Our software analytics platform - powered by advanced algorithms - monitors the energy consumption at each YMCA building, regardless of their state, to create a visualization of the facility’s energy usage for the first time. This first step of the facilities’ journeys toward optimization lays the groundwork for identifying energy efficiency opportunities and areas for operational improvements.”
For more information about the project, visit: https://www.gotham360.com/index.php/case-studies/ymca.
About YMCA of Greater New York
New York City's YMCA is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ymcanyc.
About Gotham 360
Gotham 360 is a national energy management consultancy headquartered in New York City. The company deploys innovative, cost-efficient, programmatic solutions that reduce energy consumption and costs, maximize operational efficiency, and help organizations navigate the complexities of deregulated energy markets. Gotham 360 understands the complex relationship between the way organizations procure energy, reduce energy consumption, and maintain good stewardship of the environment, while operating a reliable and resilient business. www.gotham360.com
About BuildingIQ
BuildingIQ (ASX: BIQ) helps building owners and operators worldwide lower energy use, increase building operations efficiency and enhance tenant comfort. The Company’s 5i cloud-based platform and Managed Services deliver on the promise of Internet of Things (IoT) for buildings with none of the drawbacks. Over 115M square feet of building space is currently under management with BuildingIQ.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005190/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST