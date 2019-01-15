Protective Footwear Market to Witness Exponential Growth Due to Rising Concerns Towards Worker Safety in the Mines & Construction Sector Till 2022 | Million Insights

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 07:10 AM EST
January 15, 2019
Global Protective Footwear Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Protective Footwear, also termed as "safety shoe" or "boot", is a defensive equipment that helps to defend foot from direct compression threats and falling objects. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rapid industrial development, increase in the number of accidents, increasing consciousness among people, government rules and regulations regarding workers safety, and introduction to innovative products. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of awareness among workers in emerging countries and cheaper alternatives to safety shoes. Protective footwear market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.
Emerging trend in the market is the usage of lighter compound material in the protective footwear manufacturing. For e.g. Uvex i-genomics are innovative in their way. Properties such as light weight, optimum fit, and exceptional temperature regulation define Uvex I-genomics shoes. This product offers every type of safety and comes in diverse styles. Key players are working in the production of light composite materials and planning to come with new style, comfort, and protection all in one shoe. Protective footwear market could be explored by product type, application, end user, and geography. Market could be explored by product type as Rubber Footwear, PVC Footwear, Pu Footwear, and Other. The key applications that could be explored in this market include Metallurgical, Building, Port, Mines and other. Market could be explored by end user as chemical industry, construction industry, manufacturing industry, and oil and gas industry and mining industry. The "Construction Industry" segment led the protective footwear market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of the sector include increasing number of workplace coincidences and growing acceptance of safety shoes in order to develop work-related safety.
Browse research report with TOC on "Global Protective Footwear Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/protective-footwear-market
North America accounted for the major share of the protective footwear market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising demand for construction, oil & gas, mining, and pharmaceutical companies and growing demand for women's safety footwear. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the protective footwear industry comprise Rocky Honeywell, Lehigh Safety Shoes, Georgia Boot, Ariat, Durango, Black Diamond, Baffin, Dan Post, Blundstone, Florsheim, Dr Martens, Kodiak, Impacto, Reebok, Puma, Thorogood, Royer, Xtratuf, Terra, and Tingley. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.
