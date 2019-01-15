EXFO wins fifth service assurance honor in seven months

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Winner of Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award for Global Data Analytics Solutions for Communications Service Providers
QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) continues to earn industry recognition for leadership in service assurance with its portfolio of 5G-ready solutions for physical, virtual and hybrid networks. The latest award—the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award for Global Data Analytics Solutions for Communications Service Providers—is the company's fifth in the last seven months.
The awards, which include Digital Transformation World's Outstanding Catalyst Innovation Award and Network Virtualization Europe's Best Service Assurance Solution Award, reflect EXFO's commitment to supporting customers in the face of tremendous disruption from new technologies such as 5G, network functions virtualization (NFV) and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions use automation to help customers safe-guard the operations of their networks by uncovering and flagging the causes of severe service disruptions that impact multiple customers dramatically speeding up the detection, diagnosis and troubleshooting of problems that affect subscribers.
"EXFO is unique in the data analytics solutions market for service providers for its solution based on automation, data science, co-development with customers," said Kiran Unni, Vice President, Industrial at Frost & Sullivan. "This latest award recognizes the company's ability to optimize subscriber experience and maximize benefits for service provider teams at every level of these organizations, from engineering to customer care."
EXFO solutions are developed in collaboration with customers to match end-user requirements and environments and deliver relevant, tangible benefits. Three UK is a prime example. The British telecommunications and internet service provider recently partnered with EXFO to create a fully virtualized, network integrated platform to monitor traffic and trigger alarms when issues are identified.
"We wanted to select the right partner and the right solution. We decided to go with EXFO's probe-based big data analytics solution as we feel EXFO has the right mindset and approach to NFV," said Prasath Jagathrakshakalu, OSS Technical Design Authority at Three UK. "In order to deliver better customer experience, we need to understand the end-to-end view of the services we offer to our customers, the quality of the voice call, the speeds they are getting and the bottlenecks that create congestion in our networks. EXFO's virtual probe-based solution gives us that view as it is flexible, scalable and embedded in virtual infrastructure."
"With hundreds of use cases under its belt, EXFO's team has demonstrated a superior capability to support customers across the entire service provider lifecycle," said Abdelkrim Benamar, EXFO's Vice-President of Service Assurance, Systems and Services. "Our service assurance solutions deliver a unique combination of strengths in fiber testing and monitoring with active testing, dynamic topology inventory, passive monitoring, and analytics. We're especially proud of this award because it underlines our commitment to providing superior value to our customers and allocating resources to help them reap the maximum benefits from the solutions they choose to deploy."
About EXFO
EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.
Video link: Three UK teams up with EXFO to become the 1st mobile operator to run a full NFV network in Europe
EXFO-C
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-wins-fifth-service-assurance-honor-in-seven-months-300778389.html
SOURCE EXFO Inc.
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST