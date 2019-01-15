TA Associates anuncia inversión en LIST S.p.A.

|By Business Wire
TA Associates, una empresa líder internacional de inversión en capital privado de crecimiento, ha anunciado que ha concluido una inversión en la LIST S.p.A. ("LIST"), un desarrollador de soluciones de software para el sector financiero. No se han desvelado las condiciones financieras de la transacción.
LIST es un proveedor de soluciones de software vitales para la negociación y el cumplimiento y servicios de infraestructura para una amplia variedad de instituciones financieras. FastTrade, la oferta de plataforma de negociación y corretaje de la empresa, ayuda a las operaciones en un entorno multiactivo y multimercado con módulos para la fijación de precios, la preparación de cotizaciones, las operaciones de cobertura, el mantenimiento de posiciones, las negociaciones algorítmicas y la gestión de ejecución en entornos comerciales donde existe un nivel de interactuación con el público bajo o alto. Las soluciones de LIST para mercados de capitales, gobernanza, gestión de riesgos y cumplimiento son utilizadas por más de 130 clientes que abarcan desde bancos de inversión y gestores de activos en Italia hasta grandes empresas financieras internacionales. La compañía, con sede en Pisa (Italia), también tiene oficinas en toda Italia y en todo el mundo, incluidos Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, España, Polonia, Canadá, India y Malasia.
"LIST, uno de los principales proveedores de tecnología para los mercados de capitales en Europa, cuenta con una sólida y larga trayectoria de éxitos proporcionando software y servicios excepcionales para satisfacer una amplia gama de necesidades de negociación y de cumplimiento”, comenta J. Morgan Seigler, uno de los directores generales de TA Associates que se unirá al Consejo de Administración de LIST S.p.A. "Es importante destacar que cuenta que estamos invirtiendo en lo que creemos que es un equipo directivo experimentado, apasionado y con talento que continuará desarrollando activamente la empresa. Nos honra ser parte de la familia de LIST y estamos emocionados de empezar a trabajar estrechamente con el equipo directivo para ayudar a LSIT a capitalizar su estrategia y las iniciativas de crecimiento internacional”, añade Seigler.
"Durante nuestros 33 años de historia, nos hemos esforzado por ofrecer a nuestros clientes productos y servicios de alta calidad para ayudarles a satisfacer sus necesidades de negociación y cumplimiento únicas", declara Enrico Dameri, cofundador, presidente y CEO de LIST S.p.A. “Creemos que nuestra alianza con TA Associates nos ayudará a expandir nuestras ofertas y territorios, mientras continuamos ofreciendo los servicios que nuestros clientes esperan. Quizás lo más emocionante para nosotros es que TA esté totalmente alineada con nuestra estrategia y la apoye y que se compromete a trabajar con nuestro equipo para acelerar nuestro impulso. Damos la bienvenida a TA como inversor y estamos deseando obtener beneficio de esta asociación”, concluye Dameri.
"Los servicios de software para empresas orientadas a las finanzas de todo el mundo están desempeñando un papel cada vez más esencial en una amplia gama de operaciones diarias", señala Naveen Wadhera, uno de los directores generales de TA Associates que se incorporará al Consejo de Administración de LIST S.p.A. “A medida que las instituciones de todo el mundo continúan trasladándose a las prácticas de comercio electrónico, creemos que LIST está bien posicionada para aprovechar las nuevas oportunidades de crecimiento en mercados internacionales y emergentes. Estamos encantados de tener la oportunidad de asociarnos con el equipo directivo y los fundadores de LIST mientras buscamos la creación de importante valor añadido en la empresa”.
Además de Morgan Seigler y Naveen Wadhera, Stefan Dandl, uno de los vicepresidentes de TA Associates, también se unirá al Consejo de Administración de LIST S.p.A.
Latham & Watkins LLP ha sido como consejero jurídico y KPMG, asesor financiero de TA Associates. Nctm Studio Legale ha sido asesor jurídico y Studio MCCR, asesor financiero de LIST S.p.A.
Acerca de LIST S.p.A.
LIST S.p.A. ha sido líder en el diseño y desarrollo de soluciones de software innovadoras para la comunidad financiera desde hace más de 30 años. La compañía ha ideado, diseñado, desarrollado y producido software y sistemas avanzados para los mercados de capitales, ayudando a crear los primeros mercados monetarios y financieros electrónicos. La empresa ha desarrollado plataformas y soluciones para operar en mercados financieros, que han sido hitos en la evolución de los sistemas de trading. LIST también ha creado soluciones integradas para la gestión de riesgos, auditorías y gobernanza de organizaciones y procesos financieros (gobernanza, riesgo y cumplimiento). Fundada en 1985, la empresa tiene su sede en Pisa, Italia. Para más información, por favor visite www.list-group.com.
Acerca de TA Associates
TA Associates es una de las empresas de capital privado más importantes y con más experiencia a nivel mundial. Centrada en cinco sectores objetivo, que son la tecnología, la atención sanitaria, los servicios financieros, el consumo y los servicios empresariales, TA invierte en empresas rentables y en desarrollo con oportunidades de crecimiento sostenido y ha invertido en más de 500 empresas en todo el mundo. TA invierte como inversor mayorista y minorista y aplica un enfoque a largo plazo, mediante sus recursos estratégicos, para ayudar a los equipos directivos a crear valor duradero en empresas en desarrollo. Desde su fundación, en 1968, TA ha recaudado 24.000 millones de dólares en capital y realiza nuevas inversiones a un ritmo de 2.000 millones de dólares por año. Los más de 85 profesionales de inversión de TA tienen su sede en Boston, Menlo Park, Londres, Bombay y Hong Kong. Para obtener más información sobre TA Associates, visite www.ta.com.
