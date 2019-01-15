Servato Earns Recognition from Frost & Sullivan for its End-to-End Line of Active Battery Management Products

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Servato's product line successfully addresses the demand for effective automation and remote control of battery management solutions
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global energy storage market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Servato Corp. with the 2018 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its visionary Smart Power System line of products. This comprehensive line of active battery management solutions enable battery testing, extend battery life, ensure reliability, and monitor environmental alarms. With this suite, the company aims to shift customers' focus from mere battery monitoring to overall battery management.
Servato employs a patented methodology called Adaptive Charging, wherein battery health data is collected to determine when the battery needs to be charged and for how long. Batteries are accurately tested in an isolated space and rested when they are not required to be charged because continuous charging can accelerate battery failure based on increased temperature, grid corrosion, plate degradation, and dry out. Adaptive Charging virtually disconnects standby batteries from continuous charging using a proprietary switch design that allows batteries to rest yet still be immediately available for discharge when needed.
"Servato provides power reliability and cost savings to wireline and wireless telecom carriers as well as other applications that rely on valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries for backup power," said Vishal Sapru, Research Manager, Critical Power and Energy Storage. "The company's solution virtually eliminates the risk of thermal runaway in VRLA batteries and endows customers with complete knowledge and operational understanding of their systems. Servato's Active Charging offers several value additions, such as daily battery maintenance and monitoring, Web-based dashboard and alerting, proactive trend analysis, battery isolation, improved battery life, and a scalable monitoring program."
Servato has collaborated with ABB to introduce a first-of-its-kind unified rectifier and battery management solution. This solution integrates the functionality of Servato's SPS-248 battery management system with ABB's rectifier modules and is targeted at fixed and wireless carriers. Servato believes this solution will allow customers to upgrade their continuously decaying backup power management infrastructure more easily and economically. The company's Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled battery management solutions allow carriers to monitor and maintain batteries and rectifiers remotely as well as other systems, such as generators and hard contact alarms.
Servato has served the telecom industry for more than five years and has customers in 27 US states. The company manages over 500 sites and more than 6,000 batteries with more than 100 million hours of battery data and adds over a million data points per month. The company's market strategy is based on improving customers' return on investment by lowering their operating expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX). For example, the solution reduces OPEX by replacing manual testing, tracking, and wasteful truck rolls with analytics-optimized maintenance, whereas CAPEX is decreased because of the doubled battery life and improved inventory and capital management.
"Servato has positioned itself as a one-stop-shop for battery management systems," noted Vishal Sapru. "With the success of its products, the company has begun marketing its products in the telecom industry as well. Servato is poised to grow by double digits over the next two years, largely driven by its continued collaborative efforts with telecom companies, Internet service providers, utilities, and partners."
Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.
Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.
About Servato Corp.
Headquartered in New Orleans, Servato is a leading provider of active battery management solutions to telecom, power, transportation, and solar companies. Servato's solutions allow leading companies and infrastructure operators to reduce CapEx and OpEx by extending battery life, reducing maintenance costs and streamlining operations. Utilizing highly accurate state-of-health data, proprietary algorithms, adaptive charging and cloud-based visualization software, Servato provides unprecedented insight and remote control over distributed DC power assets in industrial settings. To learn more, please visit: www.servatocorp.com
Contact:
Brandon Davenport
Business Development Manager
P: 615.478.9779
E: [email protected]
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Estefany Ariza
P: 210.477.8469
F: 210.348.1003
E: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servato-earns-recognition-from-frost--sullivan-for-its-end-to-end-line-of-active-battery-management-products-300777992.html
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST