Nurx Launches Home HPV Screening Test

January 15, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurx, the consumer health and telemedicine company, today introduced its Home HPV Screening test, which allows women to conveniently and affordably check their risk for cervical cancer from the comfort of their own home. The Home HPV Screening test is yet another example of how Nurx is removing barriers to care, making it easy for people to get the information they need to make better decisions about their health.
"Nurx's Home HPV Screening test provides women with vital information to help inform their healthcare decisions, but from the convenience of their own home," said Nurx CEO and co-founder Hans Gangeskar. "We believe that everyone deserves to have easy and affordable access to this important information in order to potentially lower their risk for cervical cancer. Nurx is a patient-first company and we're committed to breaking down health care barriers by offering high-quality care that is both convenient and affordable."
Nurx's Home HPV Screening test checks for high-risk strains of HPV that can lead to cervical cancer, which nearly 13,000 women are diagnosed with each year and is one of the most preventable types of cancer. HPV is the most commonly transmitted STI, with nearly 80 million Americans currently infected with the virus. While the majority of strains are considered low-risk, nearly 80 percent of sexually active people contract HPV at some point in their lives.*
After answering a few questions about their medical history, Nurx's medical team will determine if a patient is an appropriate candidate for the home test. The testing kit will then be delivered to the patient's home, where they will complete a simple vaginal swab and send the sample back to the lab in a pre-paid envelope. Within a few days, Nurx's medical team will reach out to the patient to discuss their results. Nurx's Home HPV Screening test meets recently updated guidelines, which now offers HPV testing as an appropriate alternative to a pap smear.
Committed to giving patients full control of their health, Nurx also offers prescriptions for birth control and the HIV prevention medication PrEP. Last year, Nurx introduced a Home PrEP test kit, allowing people to complete all of the required and recommended lab work to determine if they are eligible to receive the HIV prevention medication - from their home. Since the company began offering the test kit, Nurx has seen a tenfold increase in the request for PrEP and is now the leading online provider of the HIV prevention medication.
"Our goal is to provide women with freedom and control over their healthcare, along with the information they need to make healthcare choices," said Nurx Clinical Development Director Jessica Horwitz. "Understanding their risk for cervical cancer is one of those vital choices we are now providing access for - especially for women that may not live near a health clinic or have health insurance."
Nurx's Home HPV Screening tests are available in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Patients can learn more and request the home test at www.nurx.com/hpv-screening.
About Nurx
Nurx is a telemedicine company offering easy online access to medical providers and seamless delivery of medications and home testing kits. We put you in control of your own health, empowering you to get the care you need, when you need it. From diagnosis to delivery, we make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.
*National Cervical Cancer Coalition
