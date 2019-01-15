3D Printing Start-up Fortify Raises $2.5M in Seed Round Funding

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Fortify, a Boston-based additive manufacturing start-up and leader in Digital Composite Manufacturing, announced today a seed round of $2.5M with strategic funding from Neotribe Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Mainspring Capital, Ocean Azul Partners, and McCune Capital.
Fortify’s patented Fluxprint technology combines magnetics and digital light processing (DLP) 3D printing to produce composite parts with ideal mechanical properties, tailored reinforcement and geometric freedom. Founded on research in composite 3D printing by Dr. Randall Erb and Dr. Joshua Martin, the company has established itself as an innovator in Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM). Recently they have developed the first ever high-resolution, fiber-reinforced DLP additive manufacturing platform, which includes the patented Fluxprint hardware, innovative materials and INFORM generative design software. With this latest funding round, the team has also more than doubled in size, enabling new capabilities for innovation and partnership development.
“We’re thrilled to count Fortify amongst our partners,” said Kittu Kolluri of Neotribe Ventures. “At Neotribe we place a high value on transformative technology, and Fortify continues to prove themselves as a pioneer in manufacturing for the digital age by democratizing the performance of advanced composites through additive manufacturing.”
In addition to their ground-breaking additive manufacturing platform, Fortify’s team has launched two resins, with one being the strongest resin available on the market. They also filed IP and are engaging in partnerships with leading manufacturers across the country. These innovations are shaking up the traditional additive manufacturing industry, which has failed to bridge the gap between prototyping and production. DCM makes this possible by producing high-quality composite parts that would typically require labor-intensive methods. By pairing high-performance engineering resins with specialty additives, Fortify utilizes DCM to produce the strongest resin available on the market. Fortify’s patented hardware and software processes allow control over the alignment within each printed part - leading to better performance without sacrificing cost or design flexibility.
“Fortify’s 3D printing technology is revolutionary, and we’re excited to be a part of their continued growth,” said Mark Cupta of Prelude Ventures. “The efficiency their platform brings to the manufacturing space is well in line with our commitment to sustainability.”
Fortify is also introducing the Fortify Fiber Platform, inviting materials companies and resin suppliers to develop high-performance resins in conjunction with Fortify material scientists and engineers. This platform is already being embraced by Fortify partners such as DSM, an industry leader in the development of cutting-edge photoactive resins for additive manufacturing.
“By embracing open innovation and an open materials mentality,” says Karlo Delos Reyes, VP of Business Development at Fortify, “we are giving our customers flexibility and a broad materials palette without the restraints of a single proprietary resin set.”
Looking to 2019, Fortify is seeking an additional round of $8M in Series A funding while moving into the beta launch of their system. Beginning this upcoming winter, the beta program will focus on delivering the digital composite platform to 10 select partners.
“The support from our investors and partners is affirmation that the technology we’re developing is meeting significant needs in the manufacturing industry,” said Josh Martin, CEO of Fortify. “We are looking forward to continue to be an innovation leader in the space and grow our DCM capabilities and products.”
In addition to its seed round of funding, Fortify has received multiple accolades, including being named Formnext Startup Challenge winners (2019), Best University Startups 2017 (NCET2), JEC Startup Booster Innovation Award (2017) and MassChallenge Gold Winner (2016).
About Fortify
Fortify is a leader in Digital Composite Manufacturing. Through its patented Fluxprint technology, Fortify’s process combines magnetics and digital light processing (DLP) 3D printing to produce composite parts with ideal mechanical properties. Durable, high-performance products from Fortify are produced significantly faster and at a fraction of the cost of other manufacturing processes, allowing engineering teams to be the first to bring their new products to market. For more information, please visit 3dfortify.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005023/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST