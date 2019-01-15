Tradeweb autorisée par l'autorité néerlandaise de régulation à opérer depuis Amsterdam

|By Business Wire
Tradeweb Markets, une place de marché mondiale de premier plan pour la négociation électronique de titres à revenu fixe, de produits dérivés et de fonds négociés en Bourse (ETF), a annoncé que sa nouvelle entité juridique aux Pays-Bas, Tradeweb EU B.V, avait reçu une autorisation de l'Autorité néerlandaise des marchés financiers pour opérer des plateformes de négociation et un dispositif de publication agréé depuis Amsterdam.
L’autorisation reflète les autorisations réglementaires actuelles de Tradeweb au Royaume-Uni, garantissant à la société un bon positionnement pour offrir la même gamme de services, produits et protocoles d’exécution au sein des 27 pays de l'UE et au Royaume-Uni, suite au retrait de ce dernier de l’Union européenne (Brexit). Les sociétés s’inscrivant sur les plateformes réglementées offertes par Tradeweb EU B.V. bénéficieront d’un processus d'intégration rationalisé, et les clients pourront également se connecter aux nouvelles plateformes à des fins de tests bien avant le 29 mars 2019, date prévue du Brexit.
« Nous sommes ravis d’avoir reçu un agrément pour la fourniture de services de négociation et de reporting depuis Amsterdam », a déclaré Enrico Bruni, responsable de l’activité Europe et Asie chez Tradeweb. « Nous continuons de veiller tout particulièrement à ce que nos clients continuent de bénéficier d’un accès sans faille et ininterrompu aux liquidités après le Brexit, qui devrait avoir de profondes répercussions au sein des marchés financiers. Aider nos clients au sein de l’UE à intégrer sans difficulté, rapidement et efficacement nos nouvelles plateformes réglementées est notre principale priorité, et nous avons déjà observé des sociétés qui s’engagent précocement et s’inscrivent sur la plateforme multilatérale de négociation de Tradeweb pour l’UE. »
Tradeweb a établi son siège européen post-Brexit à Amsterdam l’an dernier, un choix motivé par la robuste infrastructure de la ville et la longue expertise de l'autorité néerlandaise de régulation dans les services financiers. Le nouveau bureau fait office de système d'exécution électronique pour les clients de Tradeweb basés dans l’Espace économique européen, tout en faisant partie intégrante du réseau mondial de la société, qui inclut New York, Chicago, Londres, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapour et Shanghai.
En plus d’opérer une plateforme multilatérale de négociation, un système organisé de négociation et un dispositif de publication agréé depuis Londres, Tradeweb a un statut réglementé dans plusieurs juridictions en Asie-Pacifique, notamment comme opérateur de services de négociation automatisés à Hong Kong, opérateur de marché reconnu à Singapour et plateforme de négociation électronique au Japon, où la société possède également une licence d'opérateur pour un système de négociation propriétaire. Par ailleurs, Tradeweb exploite deux plateformes d’exécution de swaps réglementées par la CFTC et offres des marchés réglementés par le biais de trois courtiers-négociants enregistrés à la SEC aux États-Unis.
À propos de Tradeweb Markets
Tradeweb Markets LLC est un important opérateur mondial de places de marché électroniques pour les titres à revenu fixe, les produits dérivés et les fonds négociés en Bourse (ETF). Fondée en 1996, la société fournit un accès aux marchés, données et analyses, à la négociation électronique, au traitement de bout en bout et au reporting pour plus de 40 produits aux clients sur les marchés institutionnels, de gros et de détail. Les technologies avancées mises au point par Tradeweb améliorent la détermination des prix, l’exécution des ordres et les flux d’échanges, tout en permettant une plus grande échelle et des risques réduits dans les opérations de négociation des clients. La société est au service d’environ 2 500 clients dans plus de 60 pays. Lors d’une journée boursière moyenne, Tradeweb facilite plus de 540 milliards de dollars de transactions en valeur notionnelle. Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez consulter le site www.tradeweb.com.
