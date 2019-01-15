Fujitsu Empowers Marcatel Open Optical Network for Improved Cost-Efficiency, Flexibility and Speed to Market

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019
Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced that international communications carrier Marcatel successfully deployed 1FINITY™ T310 transport blades in their commercial, long-haul optical transport network. By provisioning Fujitsu’s disaggregated, blade-based solution in an alien wavelength configuration, Marcatel has opened up their network to avoid vendor lock-in and benefit from greater cost-effectiveness, flexibility and agility.
With more than 50 years of experience, Marcatel operates a large optical fiber network that interconnects Mexico, the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia, providing high-capacity trunking services to enterprises and international carriers. After conducting multiple field trials across Mexico using both the 1FINITY T300 and T310 transport blades, the carrier has initially deployed the 1FINITY T310 solution in a bookended configuration over their existing 100G Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) optical system. The result is a trans-American, Open Line System (OLS) communications network that stretches from Monterrey, Mexico, to McAllen, Texas.
Adoption of the open, disaggregated 1FINITY architecture not only allows Marcatel to increase cost-efficiency, but the Fujitsu blade-based technology also enables better port density, improved power consumption and a smaller footprint in just one rack unit. Based on the successful performance of the 1FINITY T310 transport blades, Marcatel plans to expand the deployment and upgrade their DWDM system to 200G in early 2019.
“Having demonstrated interoperability and performance of the 1FINITY transport solution in a live network, Marcatel can now confidently increase the level of openness throughout their optical fiber network,” said Rod Naphan, chief technology officer for Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With this transition to disaggregated architecture, Marcatel eliminates the constraints of having a single-source vendor, enabling greater cost-effectiveness and faster access to the latest technologies for shorter time to market with profitable new services.”
“At Marcatel, we pride ourselves on delivering excellent quality service and high availability to national and international carriers as well as large enterprises,” said Sergio R. López, Marcatel engineering manager. “Deployment of the Fujitsu 1FINITY blade solution allows us to maintain our reputation for reliability and quality while reducing both capital expenditures and operational costs for a more competitive market position.”
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.
About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.
Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.Fujitsu.com/telecom, connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications, and follow us on Twitter @FujitsuFNC.
Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, “shaping tomorrow with you” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.
