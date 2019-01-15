Forward3D And PMX Agency Unite To Form Global Brand Performance Agency, ForwardPMX, Creating New Resources At The Stagwell Group

With Over 700 Specialists Across 20 Global Offices, And Representing More Than 300 Brands, ForwardPMX Offers A Powerful New Agency Option For Today's Enterprise Businesses

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward3D and PMX Agency , today announced that they are uniting to form ForwardPMX, a global brand performance marketing agency. The new brand, part of the Stagwell Group, combines advanced capabilities across North America, EMEA and APAC, and brings a unified global vision for technology and performance that enables brands to operate across any market, platform or language, worldwide. ForwardPMX will be one of the leading, independently owned agencies with over 700 people across 20 offices, and the speed, sophistication and scale that future-facing brands require. ForwardPMX represents a dynamic and agile force in a landscape still largely dominated by traditional models.

"We created ForwardPMX with deliberate size, scope and capabilities in mind, that make us inherently nimbler, more adaptable and more responsive to change. This isn't a matter of consolidation, this is two leading agencies coming together out of an opportunity to be, not only the better, but the best option for brands," said Martin McNulty, founder and CEO of Forward3D, who will serve as Global Chief Executive Officer of the combined group. "Marketing today needs to deal with accelerating rates of complexity, fragmentation and data, and yet consumers still want the same thing: an experience that fits with their lives. Making sense of this is the challenge. It's about how you help brands capitalize on constant change."

London-based Forward3D has established a global reputation of success in performance marketing through proprietary technology, linguistics and data science services for well-respected fashion, travel and retail clients across EMEA and APAC. Forward3D was recognized across a series of prestigious industry award programs in 2018, including its Marketing Agency of the Year win at the UK Agency Awards, as well as Best Marketing Analytics/Attribution Platform at the Digiday Awards Europe for its proprietary technology platform, Stage.

PMX Agency, headquartered in New York City, brings its decades of experience developing consumer-first performance marketing programs for brands. The agency has been recognized for achieving consistent, scalable business growth for some of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer brands, retailers, as well as nonprofit organizations. PMX's track record of excellence has also earned them several industry acknowledgements, including three Top 10 designations in Internet Retailer's 2019 Report for its best-in-class Search, Social Media and Affiliate Marketing solutions.

"Clients today need faster problem solving and constant experimentation to drive bold changes that evolve with consumers," said PMX co-founder and CEO, Chris Paradysz, who will take the role of Global Chief Growth Officer, focused on bringing the agency's latest capabilities to existing and new clients. "ForwardPMX combines two agencies that together can deliver performance solutions that will enable brands to differentiate themselves in their respective markets."

Over the last several years, the two companies have focused on embedding stronger data and technology capabilities in their respective offerings to help brands manage the acceleration of consumers, and the increasingly fragmented environments in which they interact. As a combined group, ForwardPMX will further elevate their offering through globally consistent services, with leading talent to deliver across the 20-office footprint.

"This new venture greatly expands the types of clients that together these two companies serve as they scale up to be even faster, nimbler and more technologically sophisticated," said Mark Penn, Managing Partner and President of The Stagwell Group. "ForwardPMX has been built to meet the future needs of brands and deliver the value that clients demand."

ForwardPMX will be fully integrated in March of 2019.

About ForwardPMX:

ForwardPMX is a global performance agency built to transform brands' businesses for the future of consumer interactions. With 20 offices worldwide and over 700 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing data-led process with powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group, a collaborative group of agencies.

For more information, please visit www.forwardpmx.com, www.forward3d.com and www.pmxagency.com.

About The Stagwell Group:

The Stagwell Group is a team that goes beyond the holding company. In an era of digital transformation, every brand has different needs and we offer solutions based on unique combinations of our portfolio companies to help brands win at all stages of growth.

The Stagwell portfolio was built digitally first to mirror human behavior and consumption. With over 2,500 digital experts spread across the globe, our team includes global brand performance marketing agency ForwardPMX, media innovator MMI Agency, healthcare and consumer experts SCOUT, research leader The Harris Poll, creative digital agency Code and Theory, strategic communications agency SKDKnickerbocker, telecommunications researchers HarrisX, entertainment research innovator National Research Group (NRG), public relations firm Finn Partners, communications agency Wye Communications, digital advocacy shop Targeted Victory, creative advertising consultancy Wolfgang, content centric creative agency Observatory, online reputation management firm Reputation Defender, technology innovator Stagwell Technologies and travel media leaders Ink. Learn more at www.stagwellgroup.com.

Media Contacts:

North America:

Sara Pollack

Associate Director of PR & Marketing, PMX Agency

[email protected]

+1 917-438-4923

EMEA & APAC:

Franklin Mills

Head of Marketing, Forward3D

[email protected]

+44 (0)20 3476 3725

Related Links

www.forwardpmx.com

www.pmxagency.com

www.forward3d.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808248/Forward3D_logo_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/375289/PMX_Agency_Logo.jpg