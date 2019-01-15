Forward3D And PMX Agency Unite To Form Global Brand Performance Agency, ForwardPMX, Creating New Resources At The Stagwell Group

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
With Over 700 Specialists Across 20 Global Offices, And Representing More Than 300 Brands, ForwardPMX Offers A Powerful New Agency Option For Today's Enterprise Businesses
LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward3D and PMX Agency, today announced that they are uniting to form ForwardPMX, a global brand performance marketing agency. The new brand, part of the Stagwell Group, combines advanced capabilities across North America, EMEA and APAC, and brings a unified global vision for technology and performance that enables brands to operate across any market, platform or language, worldwide. ForwardPMX will be one of the leading, independently owned agencies with over 700 people across 20 offices, and the speed, sophistication and scale that future-facing brands require. ForwardPMX represents a dynamic and agile force in a landscape still largely dominated by traditional models.
"We created ForwardPMX with deliberate size, scope and capabilities in mind, that make us inherently nimbler, more adaptable and more responsive to change. This isn't a matter of consolidation, this is two leading agencies coming together out of an opportunity to be, not only the better, but the best option for brands," said Martin McNulty, founder and CEO of Forward3D, who will serve as Global Chief Executive Officer of the combined group. "Marketing today needs to deal with accelerating rates of complexity, fragmentation and data, and yet consumers still want the same thing: an experience that fits with their lives. Making sense of this is the challenge. It's about how you help brands capitalize on constant change."
London-based Forward3D has established a global reputation of success in performance marketing through proprietary technology, linguistics and data science services for well-respected fashion, travel and retail clients across EMEA and APAC. Forward3D was recognized across a series of prestigious industry award programs in 2018, including its Marketing Agency of the Year win at the UK Agency Awards, as well as Best Marketing Analytics/Attribution Platform at the Digiday Awards Europe for its proprietary technology platform, Stage.
PMX Agency, headquartered in New York City, brings its decades of experience developing consumer-first performance marketing programs for brands. The agency has been recognized for achieving consistent, scalable business growth for some of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer brands, retailers, as well as nonprofit organizations. PMX's track record of excellence has also earned them several industry acknowledgements, including three Top 10 designations in Internet Retailer's 2019 Report for its best-in-class Search, Social Media and Affiliate Marketing solutions.
"Clients today need faster problem solving and constant experimentation to drive bold changes that evolve with consumers," said PMX co-founder and CEO, Chris Paradysz, who will take the role of Global Chief Growth Officer, focused on bringing the agency's latest capabilities to existing and new clients. "ForwardPMX combines two agencies that together can deliver performance solutions that will enable brands to differentiate themselves in their respective markets."
Over the last several years, the two companies have focused on embedding stronger data and technology capabilities in their respective offerings to help brands manage the acceleration of consumers, and the increasingly fragmented environments in which they interact. As a combined group, ForwardPMX will further elevate their offering through globally consistent services, with leading talent to deliver across the 20-office footprint.
"This new venture greatly expands the types of clients that together these two companies serve as they scale up to be even faster, nimbler and more technologically sophisticated," said Mark Penn, Managing Partner and President of The Stagwell Group. "ForwardPMX has been built to meet the future needs of brands and deliver the value that clients demand."
ForwardPMX will be fully integrated in March of 2019.
About ForwardPMX:
ForwardPMX is a global performance agency built to transform brands' businesses for the future of consumer interactions. With 20 offices worldwide and over 700 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing data-led process with powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group, a collaborative group of agencies.
For more information, please visit www.forwardpmx.com, www.forward3d.com and www.pmxagency.com.
About The Stagwell Group:
The Stagwell Group is a team that goes beyond the holding company. In an era of digital transformation, every brand has different needs and we offer solutions based on unique combinations of our portfolio companies to help brands win at all stages of growth.
The Stagwell portfolio was built digitally first to mirror human behavior and consumption. With over 2,500 digital experts spread across the globe, our team includes global brand performance marketing agency ForwardPMX, media innovator MMI Agency, healthcare and consumer experts SCOUT, research leader The Harris Poll, creative digital agency Code and Theory, strategic communications agency SKDKnickerbocker, telecommunications researchers HarrisX, entertainment research innovator National Research Group (NRG), public relations firm Finn Partners, communications agency Wye Communications, digital advocacy shop Targeted Victory, creative advertising consultancy Wolfgang, content centric creative agency Observatory, online reputation management firm Reputation Defender, technology innovator Stagwell Technologies and travel media leaders Ink. Learn more at www.stagwellgroup.com.
Media Contacts:
North America:
Sara Pollack
Associate Director of PR & Marketing, PMX Agency
[email protected]
+1 917-438-4923
EMEA & APAC:
Franklin Mills
Head of Marketing, Forward3D
[email protected]
+44 (0)20 3476 3725
Related Links
www.forwardpmx.com
www.pmxagency.com
www.forward3d.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808248/Forward3D_logo_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/375289/PMX_Agency_Logo.jpg
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST