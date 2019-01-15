LG's Robust 2019 Line Of Smart HVAC Controls Driving The Future Of Connected Buildings

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies innovator LG Electronics is highlighting the future of connected buildings this week at the 2019 AHR Expo. From innovative building management solutions and controls to residential IoT products, LG is empowering building owners and homeowners alike to optimize operations, improve flexibility, boost efficiency and enhance performance.
At the 2019 AHR Expo, LG (Booth #C7209) is debuting an innovative AC Smart 5 Controller, the latest in the company's 2019 lineup of award-winning controls that highlight multiple smart solutions for today's modern buildings, supporting new smart products, technologies, and ideas across the entire industry.
"LG's tremendous inroads in controls reflects our vision for bringing state-of-the-art products to market – from our building management solutions and controls, to our residential IoT products," said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, LG Air Conditioning Technologies. "LG's platform agnostic strategy delivers seamless connectivity with other Building Management Systems. With a broad range of connectivity solutions available today across our vast portfolio, we continue to deliver technological innovation and strong partner relationships, as we continually evolve the current technologies and launch future-ready products."
For light commercial and residential controls, LG's "Open Partnership, Open Platform, Open Connectivity" strategy, represents a major step toward creating a smart home ecosystem with connected products for every room that are easily controlled at home or on-the-go. Wi-Fi is built into virtually all of LG's 2019 appliances and the expanded Wi-Fi and LG SmartThinQ™ app capabilities for its line of VRF indoor units makes it easier for consumers to connect and interact with these devices.
Setup is simple and convenient with the free LG SmartThinQ app, available for Android and iOS. With just one app, users can control the entire lineup of LG smart appliances in their home. Whether it's turning on the air conditioner, preheating the oven on the way home from work, or checking the remaining laundry cycle time while at the gym, LG SmartThinQ brings consumers a new level of convenience. Additionally, LG's Wi-Fi enabled indoor units are compatible with voice commands from the popular Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.
For commercial applications, LG is debuting its latest controller, the AC Smart 5. With its new HTML5-based graphical user interface, the AC Smart 5 provides an intuitive way to monitor and control LG air conditioning units and LG RT DOAS whether on the integrated 10.2-inch LCD touchscreen or via the user's preferred web browser. As a BACnet™ Gateway, the AC Smart 5 combines its user interface with the open BACnet protocol for native integration of LG systems to a number of building automation platforms for cohesive building management. Additionally, the AC Smart 5 now comes with a host of standard capabilities and reports including greater visibility into energy usage trends and planned usage to further simplify and improve operational efficiency.
Other AHR Expo highlights include LG's suite of advanced controls, composed of the LG MultiSITE™ Remote Controller, Communications Manager and VM3 building management solution – all of which allow operators to take control of their buildings in ways that were not previously possible.
For more information on LG's smart controls featured at the 2019 AHR Expo, visit the LG Electronics booth or lgahrexpo.com. Additional information on the complete portfolio of LG's air conditioning systems can be found at lghvac.com.
About LG Air Conditioning Technologies
The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.
