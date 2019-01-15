BTCChina strategically invested in ZG.COM

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, Linke Yang, who recently completed the acquisition of BTCChina, announced at the 2019 GBLS Global Sleepless Blockchain Industry Leaders Annual Ceremony that BTCChina has strategically invested in ZG.COM as the first step after the acquisition process and will help ZG.COM to fully deploy various financial services, such as cloud trading and overseas legal currency transactions, to achieve a new business layout and technological innovation, promoting the global development of ZG.COM and building the world's top digital currency exchange.
I. The core members of the original BTCChina have joined ZG.COM, and the initial accumulation of ZG.COM talents have been completed
BTCChina and ZG.COM have had a professional relationship over the past few years. Linke Yang was already an early stage investor at the beginning of ZG.COM. In September 2018, the core members of the original BTCChina, the Technical Director, Product Manager, and Operations Director, joined ZG.COM, and have been made responsible for ZG.COM's technical development, platform operation, and strategic development.
As the core team of China's first digital currency exchange, they have accumulated rich experience in operations management, technology development, and transaction innovation in BTCChina for 8 years. Their arrival will greatly enhance the development of ZG.COM.
II. The industry has reshuffled, BTCChina has the confidence to help ZG.COM develop and stand out from the competition.
In the deep bear market, most people see market risks, and only a few people can capture the huge opportunities behind them. Linke Yang believes that the bear market is actually the best opportunity for investors. In the bull market, there will be a large number of good or bad projects entering the market, and the mixed market will bring more difficulties to investment judgment. On the contrary, in the bear market, investors can see it clearly at a glance. People who still insist on working and investing in a bear market are real market participants who are confident in their ability to create value. ZG.COM is also being picked up by Linke Yang for the above reasons, becoming an important part of BTCChina's huge blockchain empire, which is a pioneering role. In this strategic investment, in addition to the transfer of talents, BTCChina will assist ZG.COM in cloud trading and overseas legal currency transactions. At the same time, BTCChina will help ZG.COM explore more possibilities in the industry and work hard to maintain innovation.
III. Promote the blockchain industry to create real enterprises that can produce real value and make a complete blockchain industry closed loop.
Linke Yang believes that compared with the mature stock market and futures market, the blockchain digital currency trading market is still in its infancy, and the imagination space is huge. In this industry where opportunities and challenges co-exist, facing difficulties can provide more opportunities in development. BTCChina strategically invested in ZG.COM, which is only the first step of the whole layout. It will give full play to the advantages of blockchain technology, platform and talents, work to promote the application of blockchain technology, and jointly promote the development of the blockchain industry to create real enterprises that can produce real value to the society.
With the support of BTCChina and Linke Yang, ZG.COM hopes to be a strong competitor in the bear market and the top digital currency trading exchange.
For enquiries please contact: [email protected];Official website: www.zg.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/btcchina-strategically-invested-in-zgcom-300778340.html
SOURCE BTCChina
