KnowBe4 Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Enterprises Thwart Phishing Attacks with its Cybersecurity Awareness Training and Simulated Phishing Platform

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
KnowBe4's customizable and engaging training material gives it wide employee reach and high lesson 'stickiness'
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global cybersecurity awareness and training program market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes KnowBe4 with the 2018 Global Company of the Year Award for offering clients the world's most extensive training content library for fighting phishing scams. Its cybersecurity awareness and training platform has more than 2,500 phishing templates, 750+ training content courses, and a variety of free tools to help organizations train their employees to fight the ever-evolving threat vector. Following the use of the platform for a year, spear phishing attacks have dropped from 27 percent to a mere 2.17 percent.
"KnowBe4 is the leading phishing training and simulation platform provider in the cybersecurity industry, serving over 23,000 customers globally. Its vast library of security awareness training content includes 193 interactive modules, 148 videos, 271 posters, 152 newsletters and documents, and 19 games," said Danielle VanZandt, industry analyst. "KnowBe4's customer-tailored training content ranges from corporate-friendly material to edgy, humorous material that helps employees retain the lessons. Its extensive content range makes it easy for customers to choose the training courses and simulations that they feel will truly give them the tools and strategies necessary to identify phishing attempts."
IT professionals can start with KnowBe4's Automated Security Awareness Program (ASAP), a free online tool that allows them to manage and customize a training program that is relevant to their organization. The solution enables the IT team to implement KnowBe4's solutions easily, train their organization's employees on phishing attempts quickly, safeguard their networks from potential breaches, and realize immediate return on investment.
Customers have unlimited use of over 2,500 phishing templates they can email their employees to simulate a phishing attempt. Templates include faux emails from sources such as LinkedIn, IT support, Domino's coupons, or a password reset for a social media platform. They can even customize templates and randomize their delivery, thus requiring employees to pay attention to email content and preventing them from alerting colleagues. KnowBe4 also offers a free Domain Doppelgänger tool that allows customers to monitor the internet for potential fake domains posing as their organization.
Another significant solution is AIDA™, a machine learning artificial intelligence chatbot that mimics the way humans interact with one another via email in an attempt to get an individual to respond. Whether the employee reacts positively or negatively, the platform will reply like a person trying to get feedback from an individual to gather personal information or other private data. The platform is available through KnowBe4's diamond level service.
"KnowBe4 consistently grows and adds content to its portfolio through customer and business acquisitions. It leverages inbound marketing techniques, such as its free tools, to gain customers' trust and loyalty, ultimately earning it considerable revenues," noted VanZandt. "As demonstrated by its growth trajectory, the company is carving a niche for itself in the cybersecurity awareness and training platform market through innovations that deliver quality and 'sticky' training content to clients."
Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.
Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 23,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4's training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations worldwide trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their employees as their last line of defense.
Number 96 on the 2018 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in South Africa and Singapore.
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Samantha Park
Frost & Sullivan
P: 210.247.2426
F: 210.348.1003
E: [email protected]
Amanda Tarantino
KnowBe4
P: 727.748.4221
E: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowbe4-commended-by-frost--sullivan-for-helping-enterprises-thwart-phishing-attacks-with-its-cybersecurity-awareness-training-and-simulated-phishing-platform-300775149.html
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST