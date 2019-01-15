Zaheed Kajani Has Joined Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Technology Advisory Practice in Menlo Park

|By PR Newswire
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Zaheed Kajani has joined the Firm's Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director. He will be based in Menlo Park and will focus on advising clients in the Internet and Digital Media sector.
Mr. Kajani has been a trusted advisor to clients in the Internet and Digital Media industry for almost two decades. He is joining from Citi where most recently he was a Managing Director and Global Head of the Internet and Digital Media Practice. Over the course of his career, he has advised on more than 100 transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and pre-IPO capital raises. Mr. Kajani has worked with a number of innovative companies across the globe including Alibaba, Bonobos, Delivery Hero, GrubHub, Mercado Libre, Naspers, Paytm, Roku, The RealReal, The Trade Desk, Upwork, Wayfair, and Zillow.
Roger Altman, Evercore's Founder and Senior Chairman, said, "Zaheed has built a strong reputation as a leading advisor in the Internet and Digital Media sector, with a long and successful track record of advising clients, including some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in the technology space. We are extremely pleased to have a banker of his caliber join Evercore to drive our Global Internet and Digital Media coverage effort."
Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "Digital technology is disrupting all sectors of our economy, and it has been a strategic priority of ours to build a leading franchise in the Internet and Digital Media sector. We are extremely pleased that Zaheed has chosen our Firm to lead this effort. Zaheed's deep industry knowledge and extensive experience advising clients globally will enable us to provide best in class service to our clients in the Internet and Digital Media sector, as well as companies in other industries, which are looking to make acquisitions or investments in digital technologies."
John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman, said, "We are happy that Zaheed has decided to join the Evercore team. We have a strong commitment to providing our clients in the Technology sector with the best possible strategic and financial advice, and Zaheed will further strengthen our ability to do so."
Mr. Kajani commented, "Evercore has advised on some of the most high profile technology situations in recent years. Their focus on providing high quality, differentiated and independent advice is highly valued by clients. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm enhance its already well-established Technology practice."
Mr. Kajani has a B.A. from UC Berkeley, a J.D. from UC Berkeley School of Law and an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management.
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.
