Chief Launches its Private Network of Powerful Women

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chief, a private network of exceptional women, launches to connect and support female leaders across industries, cross-pollinating power to drive exponential change. Created to help women climb into — and stay in — seats of power, Chief membership offers services for senior leaders to support their obstacles and leverage their influence to elevate the next generation of women. Co-founded by Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, former executives from Amazon and Casper respectively, Chief is specifically designed to meet the unique challenges of being a woman in power today.
Annual membership includes access to Chief's signature service, Core Groups — monthly meetings with similarly experienced career contemporaries, created to forge support and connections among senior leaders. Sessions are led by a professional facilitator with over a decade of professional experience in executive coaching and leadership development. Chief also hosts its Salon Series, select powerhouse experiences and workshops, including celebrity fireside conversations, skill-sharpening workshops on media training and board seats, and intimate dinners with captains of industry. Members also receive access to Chief's elegantly-appointed Tribeca clubhouse and its pseudonymous chat app for honest and confidential discussion.
Chief launches with a waitlist of thousands and 200 outstanding Founding Members — including C-Suite executives from Fortune 500 companies, founders of popular startup brands, publishers of major newspapers, heads of major advertising agencies, and executives across industries including tech, retail, enterprise, the arts, finance, media and nonprofits. The vast majority of members receive company sponsorship typically through learning and development budgets. Chief also offers grants to those who do not have access to company budgets to ensure a mix of cognitive diversity and industry representation. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are open to all applicants with senior credentials who share the same mission of promoting gender equity.
"As a woman reaches the top of her career, her decisions carry more weight and are more impactful within organizations, yet often her circle of trusted peers shrinks," said Carolyn Childers, co-founder and CEO of Chief. "By linking women who collectively hold court across boardrooms, Chief members are able to keep their seats while ushering in the next generation of female leaders."
"There has never been more visibility on women in leadership, but progress has stalled and the numbers have stagnated. Our goal is to get more women in the C-suite and keep them there — and accelerate positive change as quickly as possible," said Lindsay Kaplan, co-founder and CXO of Chief.
At the current rate of change, it will take over 200 years until the US reaches gender pay parity. Women hold 4.9 percent of CEO roles in the US, UK and Europe, and in 2018 the number of female CEOs at Fortune 500 companies fell from 32 to 24. Using the influence and drive of its members, Chief is building a support system of influential players to build lines of succession into the C-suite and make positive, lasting change.
About Chief
Chief is a private network of powerful women built to cross-pollinate power across industries and disrupt power dynamics from the top down. Created with the knowledge that it's lonely at the top, and even more so for a woman, Chief unites women who collectively hold court across boardrooms. Members benefit from a trusted support system, tailored expertise, deep connections, and access to a vetted community so they can keep their seats at the table while ushering in the next generation of female leaders. Founded by Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, Chief is the definitive organization for exceptional women. Chief is currently headquartered in New York. For more information or to submit a membership application, visit joinchief.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chief-launches-its-private-network-of-powerful-women-300778301.html
SOURCE Chief
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST