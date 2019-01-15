TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT Announces Month-Long, Foot-Stomping BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Fan Celebrations

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the fans that made BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY the number one music biopic of all time, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment invites them to join the ultimate Queen celebration at events across the country, in their own homes and on social media. Are you ready, Freddie?
Rock Like Queen Tour Bus
Fans in New York City (January 25), Austin (January 30), Las Vegas (February 5) and Los Angeles (February 12) will have a chance to hop on board the double-decker Rock Like Queen Tour Bus and sing-along to their favorite Queen songs from "We Will Rock You" to "Radio Ga Ga". Fans can sign up for a spot via Rock Like Queen Tour registration site www.rocklikequeen.com. Space is available on a first come, first served basis.
"Get Loud" Extravaganza
The Rock Like Queen Tour will culminate in the ultimate Queen fan experience at the legendary Whiskey A-Go-Go on the famed Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. This BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY super-fan celebration will include musical tributes to Freddie and Queen, a performance by Queen Extravaganza and more. Free tickets are available online on a first come, first served basis here: gofobo.com/getloudwithqueen.
"Alexa, play Ay-Oh live!"
For fans in the US who can't make the Rock Like Queen Tour or the Los Angeles event, they can join the fun at home via a new Amazon Alexa skill that will enable fans to sing "Ay-Oh" with Freddie when they call out "Alexa, play Ay-Oh live!" Freddie will sing "Ay-Oh" with you just like Queen's audience did during the band's iconic Live Aid 1985 performance. US Fans can activate the skill via Amazon Alexa devices starting January 22 through March 31.
#StompforQueen Social Media Celebration
Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment invites fans around the world to show us your best "Stomp, Stomp, Clap" to become a part of the Bohemian Rhapsody family. A worldwide $100,000 donation will be made to the Mercury Phoenix Trust founded by Brian May and Roger Taylor in memory of Queen's iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury.
To join #StompforQueen fans can re-share the just released video found on Bohemian Rhapsody official channels (Facebook/Instagram @bohemianrhapsodymovie & Twitter @BoRhapMovie) or show us their very own "Stomp, Stomp, Clap" on any social platform. Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment may include their video in a tribute video to the legendary singer launching in February.
Bohemian Rhapsody arrives on Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 12. For the first time, fans can experience a truly one-of-a-kind music movie event with the complete "Live Aid" Movie Performance featuring two never-before-seen songs ("Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "We Will Rock You") packed into a 22-minute collective experience recreating the original event. In addition, on Blu-ray & Digital, fans will get a look behind the making of the film including interviews with Queen, the cast and creative team.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is rated PG-13.
ABOUT TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, LLC (TCFHE) is the industry leading worldwide marketing, sales and distribution company for all Fox produced, acquired and third-party partner film and television programming. Each year TCFHE expands its award-winning global product portfolio with the introduction of new entertainment content through established and emerging formats including DVD, Blu-ray™, Digital and VOD. Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment is a subsidiary of 20th Century Fox, a 21st Century Fox Company.
ABOUT MOVIES ANYWHERE
Movies Anywhere simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Movies Anywhere brings together the movies from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Film, The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Participating digital retailers at launch are Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu. Movies Anywhere offers a library of over 7,300 digital movies at launch, including new releases, and will continue to expand the consumer experience as more content providers, digital retailers and platforms are added. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can connect their Movies Anywhere account with participating digital retailers and enjoy their favorite digital movies from the comfort of their living room and across multiple devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire devices; Android devices and Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; iPhone, iPad and iPod touch; Roku® devices and popular browsers. Consumers can also redeem digital codes found in eligible Blu-ray and DVD disc packages from participating studios and enjoy them through Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is available to residents of the United States, its territories, and certain associated states. For more information, visit www.moviesanywhere.com.
Press materials available at www.epk.tv
Visit our screening room at https://screeners.fox
Follow Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment on Twitter @FoxHomeEnt
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twentieth-century-fox-home-entertainment-announces-month-long-foot-stomping-bohemian-rhapsody-fan-celebrations-300778303.html
SOURCE Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, LLC
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST