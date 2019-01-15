Switchboard Delivers Real-time Access to the Data that Drives Digital Revenue

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchboard, the domain expert in data operations software for the largest content providers, today announced that it is behind Meredith Corporation's real-time, interactive revenue reporting suite. Switchboard's patented, enterprise SaaS solution aggregates and normalizes revenue insights across Meredith's entire business - a digital ecosystem spanning over 40 properties - without a major in-house investment in engineering or technology.
Switchboard enables Meredith to:
- Integrate hundreds of raw data ingestions within a matter of weeks (90% of these data sources were integrated in less than 48 hours);
- Aggregate and normalize the data feeds of more than 40 individual brands;
- Merge Time Inc. data, which nearly doubled data volume, into Meredith's platform, with "the flip of a switch;"
- Drill down into the performance of individual monetization partners, direct versus programmatic advertising, slicing real-time by geography, advertiser and ad unit;
- Lay down a long-term foundation to accelerate complex data science projects (saving an estimated six months of development and data preparation - approximately 5,000 engineering hours - per project).
Previously, Meredith had partnered with other leading technology companies to automate existing manual processes and scale data insights, however they were not able to manage Meredith's massive scale and operational complexity. In 2017, Switchboard was selected to handle data operations for Meredith's digital revenue streams because of its unique expertise with media data at scale, and Google-bred data automation expertise.
"Meredith is redefining what it means to be a media company, and by working with Switchboard, we're finally able to have a single, real-time and actionable view of revenue and yield across all of our brands," said Matt Minoff, Chief Digital Officer for Meredith. "Switchboard's solution is turnkey and flexible. It allows us to harness our scale and drive content monetization while keeping personnel overhead low."
"Powered by our platform, Meredith's business teams are able to proactively use granular data to drive revenue, without the burden of custom development of complex IT," said Ju-kay Kwek, co-founder and CEO of Switchboard. "Many media companies struggle to go beyond manual reporting due to complexity. By unifying disparate data streams and removing the friction of managing and governing large volumes of critical data, Switchboard is playing a pivotal role in bringing Meredith's data vision to fruition."
Since deploying Switchboard's data ops solution, Meredith has simplified and accelerated the most complex and error-prone parts of its data analysis lifecycle. Meredith currently ingests over half a terabyte of new data (over a billion rows) per day, to drive additional digital revenue.
To learn more about how Meredith leverages Switchboard's solution, visit Switchboard-software.com to view their Meredith case study, available today.
About Switchboard
From the team that launched Google's BigQuery Platform, Switchboard provides domain expertise and an Enterprise SaaS solution to data-intensive companies looking to implement a robust DataOps platform. Founded in 2014, Switchboard's software automatically extracts, scrubs and normalizes data, bringing immediate usability to granular data. Switchboard is the leading DataOps software for the largest content providers, including Meredith Corporation, The Financial Times, Univision, and VICE Media. Be Data Strong - optimize and monetize data with Switchboard.
About Meredith Corporation
Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switchboard-delivers-real-time-access-to-the-data-that-drives-digital-revenue-300777952.html
SOURCE Switchboard
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST