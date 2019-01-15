Armis Selected as SC Media 2019 Trust Award Finalist

|By PR Newswire
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the enterprise IoT security company, today announced it has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Threat Detection Technology category for the 2019 SC Awards. The finalists and winners for the Trust Awards are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. Other finalists in the Best Threat Detection category include AlienVault, Aruba, CrowdStrike, Exabeam, Sophos and Symantec. Winners will be announced at the SC Awards ceremony on March 5, 2019 in San Francisco.
"From new, connected biomedical devices in hospitals and robots on a factory line, to smart TVs in the Boardroom, unmanaged devices are proliferating across the enterprise, allowing for greater workplace productivity and efficiency. But these smart devices are manufactured with a 'connectivity first, security second' mindset," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and co-founder of Armis. "Many connected devices have no security and can't be managed by traditional solutions. The result is 40 percent of devices in an enterprise are unseen and unprotected by IT. Armis not only sees all the devices, managed or unmanaged, but also can detect threats without an agent. We're proud to be recognized as an SC Media Trust Award Finalist for Threat Detection. It's our mission to help companies get ahead of IoT risks by shining a light on unmanaged devices and stopping attackers from exploiting them."
"Nobody understands the cybersecurity battle better than the cybersecurity professionals who work day in and day out to clean up and protect businesses from malicious attacks," added Illena Armstrong of SC Media. "Armis is one of a select few to receive this tremendous recognition of a Trust Award finalist, and they should be proud of the work this represents."
The SC Awards gala honoring the winners attracts top professionals in the cybersecurity community and provides an invaluable opportunity for networking. To register for the 2019 SC Awards gala, please visit https://scawards2019.splashthat.com/.
About SC Media
SC Media is cybersecurity. For 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.
In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, eBooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec NY to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.
About Armis
Armis is the first agentless, enterprise-class security platform to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our unique out-of-band sensing technology to discover and analyze all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices—from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new unmanaged smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial robots, medical devices and more. Armis discovers devices on and off the network, continuously analyzes endpoint behavior to identify risks and attacks, and protects critical information and systems by identifying suspicious or malicious devices and quarantining them. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
