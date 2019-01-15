Kabbage® Launches First National TV Campaign Starring Celebrity Gary Cole to Reach Small Businesses Seeking Flexible Funding

|By PR Newswire
January 15, 2019
ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kabbage, Inc., a global financial services, technology and data platform serving small businesses, launched its first national TV campaign starring actor and comedian, Gary Cole. The "10 Minutes in the Future" campaign showcases how quickly and easily small businesses can access working capital through Kabbage.
In its 10th year since founding, Kabbage has helped more than 160,000 small businesses access over $6 billion of funding to maintain healthy cash flows and grow their companies. Kabbage customers accessed more than $2 billion during 2018, representing one third of the total dollars issued by the company since launching its lending platform in 2011 and its highest annual total. In 2018, the company also hit a milestone by extending small businesses access to more than $10 million per day.
The strong performance is driven by the company's automated lending platform, which approves small businesses for working capital by analyzing their live business data. With a fast application process online or via the Kabbage mobile app, small businesses can apply, be approved and access flexible Kabbage lines of credit as high as $250,000 to cover any business cost. With Kabbage, there are no fees to apply, no fees to maintain the line of credit, and no obligations to take funds.
Created in partnership with a 2018 Ad Age Agency of the Year, Eleven, the Kabbage campaign is now live across traditional broadcast channels, over-the-top (OTT) networks, and streaming platforms. The "10 Minutes in the Future" will be nationally syndicated throughout the U.S. market and creatives can be viewed via the Kabbage YouTube channel.
"Our customers demonstrated the true market need for flexible funding by accessing more than $2 billion with Kabbage last year," said Kabbage Head of Brand and Growth Michelle Lisowski. "The new campaign, paired with Gary Cole's humor, highlights the spirit on which Kabbage was founded, to make it easy for small businesses to get funding so they can focus on their business instead of their finances."
"I was researching funding options on my couch one weekend morning when I found Kabbage. Five minutes later I was approved for $50,000. It was so much more convenient than going through a long application process with a traditional bank." — Laurence Girard, Fruitstreet, New York City, New York
"I learned about Kabbage online and saw it as a good way to ease cash flow while waiting for customers to pay their invoices. In just a few minutes I had a line of credit—I got approved right away." — Ernie Liverman, VMAC Van Maintenance & Auto Care, Glendale, Arizona
"I love Kabbage and it has helped my business grow in a major way. I don't have to deplete my savings to get inventory or pay my staff. This is one of the best decisions I have made!" — Nora Emmanuel, Red Bottoms Entertainment LLC, New York City, New York
"I recommend Kabbage to all of my business associates as it has been my lifesaver. Kabbage came through when I needed it and the banks turned me away. Now the banks are knocking at my door, and I could switch lending institutions, but I won't. I will stay loyal to Kabbage and recommend them." — Patrick Migliore, P.R. Roofing & Building Products Inc, Boynton Beach, Florida
About Kabbage
Kabbage, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, has pioneered a financial services data and technology platform to provide access to automated funding to small businesses in minutes. Kabbage leverages data generated through business activity such as accounting data, online sales, shipping and dozens of other sources to understand performance and deliver fast, flexible funding in real time. With the largest international network of global-bank partnerships for an online lending platform, Kabbage powers small business lending for large banks, including ING and Santander, across Spain, the U.K., Italy, France and more. Kabbage is funded and backed by leading investors, including the SoftBank Vision Fund, BlueRun Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and others. All Kabbage U.S.-based loans are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. For more information and important disclosures, please visit http://www.kabbage.com.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST