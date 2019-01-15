RoboKind and TechXtend Expand Partnership Across North America

|By PR Newswire
EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechXtend, Inc., A subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG), a leading education solutions provider that focuses on a core portfolio of impact technologies in the areas of assistive technology for individuals with disabilities, character development, curriculum development, school safety, STEM and other educational hardware and software products, announced today an expansion of their partnership with RoboKind. Under this agreement, TechXtend has been named the exclusive North American distributor of RoboKind's humanoid robot, Milo.
RoboKind has developed the most advanced, facially expressive, social robot, Milo, to build self-regulation, social and emotional understanding, and communication skills for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Accompanied by the evidence-based, research-informed, and results-proven robots4autism curriculum, Milo has proven the ability to engage learners with ASD more than 86% of the time, as opposed to the 3-5% they experience with humans. Life- changing impact in more than 50% of students in the first four months includes learning how to self-regulate, how to greet people appropriately, and how to navigate social interactions.
"I am extremely excited to announce the expansion of our partnership with RoboKind," said Kevin Askew, Vice President and General Manager of TechXtend. "This expanded partnership gives us the opportunity to execute on our strategy of expanding the routes to market for the robots4autism program in the United States as well as Canada. These new markets include Private Therapy Centers, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Adult Services Centers, and State Divisions of Assistive Technology, as well as continuing our focus in the public and private K-12 segments. I sincerely thank the RoboKind team for their confidence in TechXtend and for the continued partnership, friendship and the opportunity to impact the lives of even more students with ASD, the educators that support them and their families."
"It is our mission to offer life-changing solutions to schools and districts to support their students with ASD," said Dr. Greg Firn, the Chief Operating Officer of RoboKind. "We look forward to expanding our work with the excellent team at TechXtend to positively impact even more lives of students, their families and educators in North America. We chose to partner with TechXtend because of their unwavering commitment to transform the lives of students. Their passion and conviction to provide proven solutions to students and their support networks through new channels, opportunities and approaches is exactly what we were looking for in a partner."
About TechXtend
TechXtend is a leading IT solutions provider. Our education division is focused on technology that empowers, impacts and protects. Our core portfolio is built on a range of impact technologies that make a difference in people's lives. Our solutions address and help solve issues in the areas of Safety & Security, Social & Emotional Learning, Character Development, Restorative Justice, Curriculum Development, Assistive Technology and STEM. TechXtend is a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). For additional information, visit http://www.techxtend.com, or call +1.800.599.4388, or +1.732.389.8950. In Canada, call +1.888.423.2700. Follow us on Twitter (@TechXtendEDU), Facebook and LinkedIn.
About RoboKind
RoboKind is a Dallas-based company whose mission is to create cost-effective and inclusive education for all. Working closely with the ASD community, RoboKind has developed robots4autism and Milo, the most advanced, facially expressive humanoid robot, who has proven effectiveness in engaging learners with ASD more than 80% of the time, as opposed to the 3% for traditional therapy. Milo never gets tired, never gets frustrated, and is always consistent, which is important when teaching through repetition. His friendly demeanor and patience encourages learners with ASD to step out of their shell and gives them the courage to interact with their environment.
The team behind robots4autism is constantly refining the curriculum through feedback from families and practitioners. RoboKind is dedicated to opening and creating pathways for all ages and groups so they can thrive in the real world through cost-effective means. To learn more, please visit RoboKind.com and follow Milo on Twitter or Facebook.
