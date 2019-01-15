Spreadshirt Launches SPOD (Spreadshirt Print-On-Demand)

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:01 AM EST
Spreadshirt, the global self-expression e-commerce company, is pleased to introduce SPOD (Spreadshirt Print-On-Demand), an exciting new venture into print-on-demand (POD) drop shipping. Backed by Spreadshirt’s sixteen years of POD mastery, SPOD hits the ground running with a quick and easy POD drop shipping solution for both offline enterprises and online shop systems such as Shopify.
As the popularity and accessibility of e-commerce point-of-sale options increases, so grows the need for fast, reliable print-on-demand apparel and accessory fulfillment and drop shipping. With turnaround times of less than 48-hours for over 97% of orders and return rates of <1% for every 100,000 items printed, SPOD has cornered the market for speed, quality, and reliability.
The SPOD application comes complete with an embedded product customization tool, an ever-growing library of over 50K free-to-use designs, and an initial offering of over 65 top-quality apparel and accessories products. Once installed, SPOD instantly connects merchants to an entirely new stream of creativity and revenue. Within minutes, merchants can offer a merchandising component to their business, growing their brands with their own designs on their own products at no cost to them.
According to SPOD Director, Robert Schulz: “Simply put, SPOD packages Spreadshirt’s nearly two decades of POD experience in a simple and intuitive free application created specifically for ecommerce shop systems. Couple over 34 million items printed with sixteen years of product curation, print machine optimization and service experience, and you’ve got a can’t-miss POD fulfillment solution for any brand large or small.”
“Spreadshirt’s production and fulfilment operations generate a market-leading choice of products coupled with award-winning customer service,” says Philip Rooke, CEO Spreadshirt. “With two production facilities in the U.S. and three in Europe, we are in a unique position to provide world-class fulfilment services for other brands. We believe we’ve done just that with SPOD."
Focusing initially on the American market, SPOD offers entrepreneurs and creators freedom of choice when it comes to their point-of-sale. The application works seamlessly in the background of creators’ preferred point-of-sale platforms, giving them the power of POD fulfillment in a familiar and native environment. Spreadshirt’s strong foothold in the European market will offer SPOD a natural transition to future overseas expansion.
Links:
SPOD website: https://www.spod.com/
About Spreadshirt
Spreadshirt is the self-expression global e-commerce company. It empowers people to express themselves through creating, discovering, and selling clothing and accessories with messages they want the world to hear. Companies like Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube enable self-expression in the digital world, but people don’t have the same opportunities in the offline world where the need still exists. Spreadshirt’s three approaches - create your own, marketplaces and shops – provide limitless opportunity for on-person self-expression
Founded in 2002, Spreadshirt is available in 12 languages, operates five global production sites and ships to over 160 countries. In 2017, it hit global revenue of $120 million, printed more than 4.8 million items, and had over 80,000 selling partners.
SPOD (Spreadshirt Print-On-Demand) is also part of the Spreadshirt family and offers fast, top-quality print-on-demand (POD) drop shipping for third-party points-of-sale.
Newsroom: https://www.spreadshirt.com/newsroom
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005053/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST