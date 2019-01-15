Avaya Announces Enhancements to Its Avaya Desktop Experience

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced enhancements to its Avaya Desktop Experience portfolio of smart business devices, including a new line of professional-grade communication headsets, expanded Broadsoft UC feature support, enhancements to its Essential Experience J100 Series, and the availability of Device Enrollment Service 2.0.
The new portfolio of L100 series professional grade headsets initially includes five corded headsets, with cordless headsets available in the near future. These headsets enable unique AcousticEdge™ technology to provide the maximum audio experience while protecting employees from long-term headset usage issues. These headsets are engineered to work particularly for Contact Center agents, with an innovative, quick disconnect option and supervisor listen-in capabilities.
See these headsets in action here.
Building on the November 2018 expansion of its Open SIP smart devices portfolio, Avaya has significantly increased the ability of the Essential Experience J100 Series of smart business desktop devices to support Broadsoft UC features, enabling UCaaS service providers to add Avaya Open SIP to their UCaaS offerings on a broad scale.
Additionally, Avaya introduced a new full color, high resolution Essential Experience J100 Expansion Module that can be attached to Essential Experience J169 or J179 IP Phones to provide an expanded display. This module can be used for administration and reception positions to view the status of lines being monitored and supports Avaya SIP, H.323, and Open SIP architectures. Avaya also announced that the Essential Experience J179 now supports Bluetooth connectivity.
Also introduced is a new 2.0 version of Avaya’s Device Enrollment Service (DES), which facilitates zero-touch provisioning for smart desktop device installation. New capabilities include support of the G14 languages, re-enrollment support, notification and data export enhancements, and security enhancements. Avaya’s DES has been specifically designed to reduce deployment cost and help large service providers scale their cloud business faster.
"Avaya continues to make significant strides in revolutionizing the desktop space and advancing the Open SIP market,” said Ard Verboon, General Manager of the Devices portfolio, Avaya. “With the availability of support for Broadsoft advanced features combined with the large breadth of the Avaya Desktop Experience portfolio, Avaya is now a one-stop shop for any smart device that a company may need, and UCaaS providers can now look to Avaya to meet their smart devices needs–from the professional desktop, to campus mobility, to personal and room conferencing, to headsets–as well as industry vertical solutions.”
Additional Resources
- On January 17th at 10:00am PST, join Alaa Saayed, Frost & Sullivan ICT Industry Director & Fellow and Karen Hong, Avaya Senior Product Manager, Devices as they discuss the Open SIP devices market, ecosystem, and opportunities for UCaaS Service Providers in 2019.
- See the Essential Experience J100 series portfolio in action.
- Download more information about Avaya’s Open SIP portfolio.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to expected feature releases and statements about future products, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
