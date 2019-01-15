Battery Ventures Promotes Four Team Members to Execute on Global Technology Investment Strategy

|By Business Wire
|
|January 15, 2019 08:03 AM EST
Battery Ventures, an investment firm focused on innovation and technology worldwide, has promoted four team members—including three to the rank of principal--across four global offices. The newly promoted team members execute deals in areas including business software, enterprise-IT infrastructure, financial technology and industrial tech.
“These promotions highlight the great work these team members have done sourcing deals across three continents—and then working closely with management teams to help grow promising businesses,” said Michael Brown, a Battery general partner. “We are also proud that we continue to internally develop strong investment talent and the next generation of firm leaders, which is an integral part of Battery’s culture.”
Logan Bartlett, based in Battery’s New York office, was promoted to principal. He joined Battery in 2014 and focuses on growth-stage investments, mainly in business-software companies. He is currently involved in Battery’s investments in Amplitude, Braze, Clubhouse, Dataiku, Narvar, Pendo, StreamSets, TrendKite and Workato. Prior to Battery, Logan worked in investment banking. In 2017 he was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list of prominent young investors. He graduated from Washington and Lee University.
Sanjiv Kalevar, who recently relocated to San Francisco from Boston, and Shiran Shalev, who works out of Battery’s Tel Aviv office, also were promoted to principal.
Sanjiv joined Battery in 2013 and also focuses on business-software investments, including those serving “blue-collar” industries such as construction, facilities management, plumbing and other home services. He is currently involved with Battery’s investments in AuditBoard, InVision, Newforma, RiskIQ, ServiceTitan, SmarterHQ, UpKeep and Vidyard. Before joining Battery, Sanjiv worked at Bessemer Venture Partners and for software companies including Constellation Software. He graduated from Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Shiran joined Battery in 2013 and evaluates early- and growth-stage investments in Israel, Europe and the U.S. He focuses on sectors including enterprise infrastructure, application software, and fintech. Shiran spends a significant amount of time in Berlin and is involved with Battery’s investments in Affirm, BigPanda, CrediFi, Cross River Bank, EDR, Elastifile, Guardicore, hibob, N26 and Zeitgold. Previously he was involved with Insert Mobile, which was acquired by Pendo. Before Battery, Shiran worked in investment banking in Israel and the U.S. He graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles.
In addition, Battery’s Justin Rosner, who focuses on growth-stage and private equity industrial-technology investments, was promoted to vice president. Justin joined Battery in 2014 and is involved with Battery’s investments in Audio Precision; Physical Property Testing, a platform created with James Heal and Mecmesin; Process Sensing Technologies, a platform which includes Michell Instruments, Analytical Industries, Rotronic, LDetek, Dynament and NTRON; Robotiq; and TTP Labtech. Justin graduated from Dartmouth College.
Battery Ventures provides investment advisory services solely to privately offered funds. Battery Ventures neither solicits nor makes its services available to the public or other advisory clients. For more information about Battery Ventures’ potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, please refer to our website. For a complete list of portfolio companies, please click here.
No assumptions should be made that any investments identified above were or will be profitable. It should not be assumed that recommendations in the future will be profitable or equal the performance of the companies identified above. Please refer to Section 1 of our Terms of Use for further information.
About Battery Ventures
Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tel Aviv, London and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005146/en/
