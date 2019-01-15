Knewton launches Altapass, an all-access pricing option, making Alta even more affordable for students

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:04 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knewton, the world's leader in AI-driven teaching and learning, today launched Altapass, an all-access pricing offer for Alta, the company's adaptive learning courseware for U.S. higher education. With Altapass, students can access multiple Alta products across a single subject area for up to two years, and for unlimited use, for $79.95. Additionally, Knewton has reduced the price of a single-course Alta subscription from $44 to $39.95.
By introducing the new pricing options, Knewton is making Alta even more affordable and accessible, helping to put achievement within reach for the students who need it most.
Students wishing to purchase Altapass for Fall 2019 may do so beginning Aug. 1 at Knewton.com. Students may still purchase access to a single Alta course via monthly subscription for $9.95 per month.
At launch, Altapass will be available across all 36 Alta products in the following subject areas:
- Mathematics and Statistics
- Chemistry
- Economics
Knewton brings Alta to scale with Altapass
Knewton's effort to make Alta more accessible and affordable comes one year after the product's successful introduction in the U.S. higher education market. Launched in January 2018, Alta was used by instructors at more than 250 colleges and universities during the Fall 2018 term.
"It's clear that we have something special with Alta. Now, we're making it even more affordable and accessible, so that the students who need Alta the most can benefit from its impact on learning outcomes," said Brian Kibby, CEO of Knewton. "We've turned the cost structure of our company into a competitive advantage — not just for Knewton, but for students looking for better results at an affordable price."
"By keeping Alta's pricing simple and consistent across subject areas, we're taking a lot of the mystery out of the cost of course materials for students. We're also making Alta more affordable for the high number of students who are using Alta in more than one course in a single subject area," said Heather Shelstad, Knewton's VP of Marketing. "We're giving students the power to decide which purchasing plan is right for them, and helping them save money no matter which option they choose."
Knewton releases new insights into student usage, engagement and performance with Alta
To provide fresh insight into how Alta makes an impact on learning outcomes, Knewton's data science team released a series of findings regarding student usage, engagement and performance during the Fall 2018 term. They include:
- Students are staying engaged with Alta throughout the semester. The rate of weekly student usage of Alta increased by 25% in Fall 2018. On average, students spend 2.8 hours per week in Alta.
- Students who use Alta are engaged when they need it most. When students get a question wrong in Alta, 38% of the time, they engage with the personalized instruction Alta provides.
- Students who begin Alta assignments go on to complete them. 88% of the time, students who attempted an assignment actually completed it. This rate has remained consistently high over time: during Alta's 2017 beta release, students completed their assignments 87% of the time.
- Alta is associated with higher test scores. Students who completed Alta assignments performed 22% better on tests. Of students completing Alta assignments, those who used Alta's AI-driven Review Center to prepare for an exam performed 9% better on tests.
Knewton recently published the results of an independent study of Alta's effectiveness led by the Center for Research and Reform in Education at Johns Hopkins University. The study's findings drew a link between Alta and improved student performance across student ability levels, classrooms and institutions.
"Knewton is an outcomes company," added Kibby. "While access and affordability represent a key part of Alta's value proposition, there's nothing more important than its ability to deliver results for students and instructors. We're going to keep challenging ourselves to set a new standard for transparency regarding those results."
About Knewton
Knewton puts achievement within reach for everyone through adaptive learning technology and products that deliver personalized and lasting learning experiences. Educators, schools and universities, and education companies around the world use Knewton to power and provide digital courses that dynamically adapt to each student's unique needs. More than 40 million students around the world have used Knewton-powered courses to date. Knewton was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York City.
Media Contact
[email protected]
(415) 323-0850
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knewton-launches-altapass-an-all-access-pricing-option-making-alta-even-more-affordable-for-students-300778159.html
SOURCE Knewton
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST