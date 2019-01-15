Jackson Chooses RetireUp to Power New Advisor Tool that Demonstrates the Value of an Annuity as Part of a Retirement Portfolio

|By PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement income planning software provider RetireUp announced today that its technology has been selected to power a new advisor tool from Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®). The custom-built Purpose Meets Planning tool will enable financial professionals to quickly and easily assess the benefit of adding an annuity to a client's retirement plan.
Increased longevity and rising costs in retirement have created a growing need for the protected lifetime income solutions offered by annuities. RetireUp's sophisticated Monte Carlo simulation will enable advisors to instantly calculate a plan's "probability of success" to achieve a client's retirement goals – with and without an annuity – and then compare the results to make the best choice.
"Purpose Meets Planning is targeted to planning-focused advisors trying to visualize what retirement looks like, with or without the benefit of an annuity," said Dev Ganguly, senior vice president and chief information officer, Jackson. "We're excited about the opportunity to leverage RetireUp technology to help advisors simplify annuities and provide clients the best solutions and advice."
The collaboration follows RetireUp's win in the recent Jackson Hothouse competition – a creative problem-solving methodology Jackson employs to encourage cross-functional teamwork, innovation and agile development. Six cross-discipline teams were challenged with developing a working software solution prototype to empower Jackson advisors, in just three days. The prototypes were scored by a panel of judges that included customers and members of Jackson's executive leadership team. RetireUp was leveraged as part of the business solution voted best among the teams that participated in the invitation-only event.
"It's extremely rewarding to be recognized for our best-in-class technology," said RetireUp President & Chief Sales Officer Michael Roth. "We're continually seeking new opportunities to provide clients an understandable and highly personalized planning experience, and we look forward to helping Jackson and their advisors add value to the retirement income planning process."
The Purpose Meets Planning tool is now available on Jackson's Digital Advisor Success Hub (DASH). To find out more about Jackson's commitment to providing education, service support and digital tools to increase the ease of doing business, please visit www.jackson.com.
For information about RetireUp Pro or to request a demo, visit www.retireup.com.
About RetireUp
Based in Libertyville, Illinois, RetireUp is a leading provider of integrated retirement income planning solutions designed to strengthen the client-advisor relationship. By presenting complex concepts as easily understood numbers and graphics, RetireUp technology platforms quickly engage clients and transform them into enthusiastic participants in the planning process. With powerful tools, actuarial-level product modeling, data integration and an automated forms system, RetireUp facilitates more meaningful client-advisor conversations and faster, better solutions, while streamlining the entire planning process. For more information, go to www.retireup.com.
About Jackson
Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and their clients. The company and its affiliates offer variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, as well as products for institutional investors. Jackson is a proud founding member and co-chair of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and supported by 24 of the nation's financial services organizations to create awareness and educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income. With $264.9 billion in IFRS assets*, the company prides itself on sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, Jackson provides industry insights and financial representative training on retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. The company is also dedicated to corporate philanthropy and supports nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic opportunities in the communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.
*Jackson has $264.9 billion in total IFRS assets and $251.6 billion in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner benefits (as of June 30, 2018). International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is a principles-based set of international accounting standards for reporting financial information. IFRS is issued by the International Accounting Standards Board in an effort to increase global comparability of financial statements and results. IFRS is used by Jackson's parent company.
