Zyxel Expands Performance and Flexibility of Nebula Cloud Management Solution

|January 15, 2019 08:09 AM EST
Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the expansion of its versatile, high-performance Nebula Cloud Network Management Solution with the addition of two new tri-mode access points, a host of additional cloud management features, and a security gateway. The expanded Nebula solution is designed to meet increasing network challenges faced by managed service providers (MSPs) and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
High-Performance Access Points Provide Maximum Versatility
Two new Zyxel NebulaFlex™ Pro access points support three management modes – standalone, controller-managed and cloud-managed via the Nebula Cloud Management platform. NebulaFlex Pro WAC6303D-S 802.11ac Wave 2 Dual-Radio Unified Pro Access Point and NWA5123-AC HD 802.11ac Wave 2 Dual-Radio Unified Access Point deliver high-performance business solutions that adapt easily into existing network infrastructures, and provide the flexibility to be used in either on-premise managed or cloud-managed installations.
Both WAC6303D-S and NWA5123-AC HD feature 802.11ac Wave 2 technology to connect with more client devices at higher speeds. Next-generation Transmit Beamforming (TxBF) technology provides reliable Wi-Fi connectivity in high-density environments. WAC6303D-S is also equipped with smart antennas to overcome Wi-Fi interference in busy environments.
All NebulaFlex Pro APs come bundled with a three-year Nebula Professional Pack license.
New Nebula Features Enhance Network Management and Monitoring
Zyxel has added new features to the Nebula Cloud Management platform that provide MSPs with additional flexibility and management benefits.
- Advanced IGMP Multicast Functionality and IPTV Reporting – Provides utilization, network analysis and client statistics of multicast groups or channels in an IPTV environment for MSPs serving the hospitality industry.
- Nebula Security Service Analysis Reporting – Provides application patrol, content filtering and antivirus, and offers at-a-glance reporting of the usage and hits of network clients for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).
- Configuration Templates for Switch Settings – Allows MSPs to quickly and easily roll out and update networks at multiple sites from a single base configuration.
- Backup and Restore – Settings can be configured site-wide or in switch devices.
- Nebula Mobile App v2.1 – Enhances the array of mobile features to include a notification center, MSP organization/site status-at-a-glance view, VPN topology, and site-wide map view.
New Gateway Secures the Network with More Power and Capacity
NSG300 Nebula Cloud Managed Security Gateway is the newest addition to Zyxel’s growing family of out-of-the-box cloud-managed gateways. NSG300 boasts more power and capacity to run advanced Nebula Pro Pack features and Nebula Security Services. The family of security gateways can be managed via the cloud for zero-touch provisioning, firmware upgrades, streamlined policy management across all connected gateways.
“The continuous evolution of technology is placing greater demands on corporate networks. MSPs and IT departments are responsible for maintaining an infrastructure that meets or outpaces the increasing complexities of the changing network environment,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager for Zyxel. “As these performance and management challenges continue to evolve, we are continuously working to innovate and integrate capabilities and features into our products and solutions that allow our MSP and SME customers to address these challenges efficiently and effectively. These new products and enhancements will provide SMEs and MSPs with the ability to deploy the best-fit solution to address the needs of their customers’ networks.”
About Zyxel:
Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 25 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards.
Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.
