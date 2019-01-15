Applied Recognition and Intellicheck Join Forces to Boost Digital Identity Authentication

|By Business Wire
Applied Recognition and Intellicheck (NYSE AMERICAN: IDN) today announced a new partnership to advance digital identity authentication. Applied Recognition and Intellicheck will incorporate one another’s technology into each partner’s respective product offerings, combining barcoded identity authentication with facial recognition. The combined, comprehensive technology solutions will heighten identity theft protection, curbing fraudsters' ability to manipulate document, photo and video authentication to perpetrate financial and retail fraud.
“The combined technology solutions of two industry leading innovators set a new standard for identity authentication that is accurate, effective, and easy to adopt and to use. We believe our advanced fraud protection solutions will reduce online account-opening fraud dramatically while simultaneously improving the user experience,” said Applied Recognition Co-CEO Ray Ganong.
The frictionless, engaging, user experience will feature the user capturing the front and rear image of a barcoded photo ID and then a selfie, both taken using a mobile device’s camera. The submitted information is rapidly analyzed for barcode authentication, optical character recognition (OCR) validation and scoring, and face-recognition-powered comparison of the selfie to the ID’s photo. Collectively, these tests ensure a valid identity authentication.
“Our combined technology solutions provide robust fraud protection at a critical juncture. The ongoing rise in data breaches that have compromised the personal identification information of millions of individuals have led to a dramatic increase in identity theft and fraud. In an increasingly mobile and online world, to protect the consumer you must first establish that they have a valid form of government issued ID and then confirm that the consumer is in control of that ID. This new partnership offers a much-needed dynamic solution that achieves both of these requirements in a manner that is at once both potent and seamless for the consumer,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.
The combined technology solutions will advance identity authentication and deliver a cost-effective solution for the financial services and retail industries, addressing legal, regulatory and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, as well as providing powerful anti-fraud protection. The combined functionality will be available in a range of product formats: software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription licenses (both individually and integrated into a bundled product offering), usage-based server modules, and mobile SDKs (software development kit). The combined service offerings will be available for use in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
About Applied Recognition Applied Recognition, Inc. is a leader in face detection, recognition and authentication technology. Founded in 2005, Applied Recognition has developed an extensive portfolio of patents for facial recognition & indexing, and for enterprise-grade, biometric authentication technologies. Applied Recognition serves organizations that rely on biometrics to improve performance and security: financial services providers, IoT device manufacturers, and leading software publishers. Licensing is available for software development kits for Android, iOS, and major server technology platforms to support online identity verification and digital signature applications as well as for login/authentication use cases. ARI also offers Ver-ID Authenticator, enabling the addition of second-factor authentication to any enterprise IT access-control system. To learn more, visit www.appliedrecognition.com.
About Intellicheck NYSE American: IDN Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that provide real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to enhance safety and awareness, increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Founded in 1994, Intellicheck has grown to serve dozens of Fortune 500 companies including retail and financial industry clients, police departments, national defense clients at agencies, major seaports, and military bases, and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit http://www.intellicheck.com/ and follow Intellicheck on Twitter @IntellicheckIDN, on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/intellicheckidn/, on Instagram @IntellicheckIDN, on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/intellicheck-inc-, on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/ICMOBIL, and read Intellicheck’s latest blog post at http://intellicheckidn.com/.
