Old Dominion University Deploys Accruent Space Scheduling Software Campus-Wide

January 15, 2019 08:14 AM EST
Accruent, the world’s leading provider of physical resource management solutions, announced today that Old Dominion University has expanded the use of EMS software to include scheduling of all academic classrooms and spaces. Accruent recently acquired EMS, bringing its industry-leading workplace and campus management platform into Accruent’s portfolio.
A century ago, nearly three-quarters of campus space had a specific academic purpose. Today, the ratio is closer to 50-50.[1] Colleges and universities have become more residential and offer more campus services, like dining and recreation options, to make living on campuses more attractive to prospective students.
Old Dominion University (ODU), located in Norfolk, Virginia, serves 24,500 students through state-of-the-art academic facilities, 14 residence halls, and amenities such as study spaces, computing resources, teamwork spaces and presentation practice rooms.
EMS software offers visibility to activities in all buildings and improves the coordination of mixed-use spaces, such as non-academic events within classrooms. ODU already manages space for their student organizations with EMS software and could see that applying the same solution across their entire campus offered increased efficiency and safety.
Now, the university will have a single source of information for academic and non-academic events to monitor and optimize all aspects of scheduling classrooms and other meeting spaces. With this unified solution, ODU can manage every kind of space to optimize schedules and ensure the spaces are reserved and ready at the right time for all stakeholders.
“Our space scheduling solution has proven itself at ODU,” said John Borgerding, CEO, Accruent. “We are pleased that we’ll be able to expand the value that the university is gaining through a single system that streamlines workflow, increases productivity, and improves space utilization.”
About Accruent
Accruent is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More than 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.
About the Old Dominion University
Old Dominion University, located in the coastal city of Norfolk, is Virginia’s entrepreneurial-minded doctoral research university with more than 24,500 students, rigorous academics, an energetic residential community, and initiatives that contribute $2.6 billion annually to Virginia’s economy. https://odu.edu/
