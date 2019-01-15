Casi la mitad de las empresas aún no pueden detectar las infiltraciones de dispositivos del IoT, revela un estudio de Gemalto

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 08:19 AM EST
Gemalto, el líder mundial en seguridad digital, está en condiciones de afirmar que cerca de la mitad (48 %) de las empresas no pueden detectar si alguno de sus dispositivos del IoT (Internet de las cosas, por sus siglas en inglés) sufre una infiltración. Esto ocurre a pesar de que las compañías se ocupan cada vez más de la seguridad del IoT:
- El gasto en protección ha crecido (del 11% del presupuesto para IoT en 2017 al 13% hoy);
- Casi todos (90 %) creen que es un tema central para los clientes; y
- Se triplicó con creces la cifra de los que consideran que la seguridad del IoT es una responsabilidad ética (14%), en comparación con el año anterior (4%).
Se estima que la cantidad de dispositivos conectados incrementará a 20 mil millones para 2023, de modo que las empresas deben actuar con rapidez para garantizar que la detección de infiltraciones en el IoT sea lo más eficaz posible.
Tras encuestar a 950 responsables de TI y de negocios a nivel mundial, Gemalto determinó que las compañías piden la intervención de los gobiernos: un 79 % pide directrices más sólidas sobre seguridad del IoT y un 59 % necesita aclaraciones sobre quién es responsable de garantizar la seguridad del IoT. A pesar de que muchos gobiernos ya han promulgado o anunciado la introducción de regulaciones específicas en materia de seguridad en el IoT, la mayoría de las empresas (95 %) considera que deberían existir regulaciones homogéneas, una conclusión que también resuena en los consumidores.1 El 95 % espera que los dispositivos del IoT se rijan por las normas de seguridad.
“Dado el aumento de la cantidad de dispositivos habilitados para IoT, es sumamente preocupante ver que las empresas aún no pueden detectar si han sufrido infiltraciones”, comentó Jason Hart, director de tecnología de protección de datos de Gemalto. “Sin una regulación homogénea que guíe a la industria, no es de extrañar que estén aumentando las amenazas y a su vez, la vulnerabilidad de las empresas. Esto seguirá así a menos que los gobiernos intervengan ya mismo para ayudar a que la industria no pierda el control”.
La seguridad sigue siendo un enorme desafío
Con una tarea tan ardua por delante, las empresas piden la intervención gubernamental debido a los desafíos que plantea la protección de los dispositivos conectados y de los servicios del IoT. Esto se aplica en particular a la privacidad de los datos (38 %) y a la recopilación de grandes cantidades de datos (34 %). La protección de una cantidad creciente de datos ha demostrado ser un problema, ya que solo tres de cada cinco (59 %) de los encuestados utilizan IoT e invierten en seguridad en el IoT, admitiendo que cifran todos sus datos.
Es evidente que los consumidores1 no están impresionados con los esfuerzos de la industria del IoT: un 62 % considera que es necesario mejorar la seguridad. En relación con las áreas de mayor preocupación, el 54 % teme una falta de privacidad al usar los dispositivos conectados, seguido de cerca por la intrusión de personas no autorizadas, como por ejemplo, piratas informáticos que controlan dispositivos (51 %) y la falta de control sobre los datos personales (50 %).
_______________
1 Informe Gemalto Connected Living in 2030
Blockchain gana impulso como herramienta de seguridad de IoT
Mientras la industria espera la regulación, busca formas de solucionar los problemas por su cuenta y en ese sentido, blockchain ha surgido como una tecnología con potencial; la adopción de blockchain se ha duplicado del 9 % al 19 % en los últimos 12 meses. Además, una cuarta parte (23 %) de los encuestados está convencida de que la tecnología de blockchain sería una solución ideal para proteger los dispositivos del IoT: el 91 % de las organizaciones que actualmente no usan esa tecnología probablemente la tendrán en cuenta en el futuro.
A medida que la tecnología blockchain se abre camino en la protección de dispositivos de IoT, las empresas continúan empleando otros métodos para protegerse contra los delincuentes virtuales. La mayoría (71 %) cifra sus datos, mientras que la protección con contraseña (66 %) y la autenticación por medio de dos factores (38 %) siguen siendo los métodos más usados.
Por otra parte, Hart agregó: “Es claro que las empresas sienten la presión de proteger la creciente cantidad de datos que recopilan y almacenan. Pero si bien es positivo, intentan solucionarlo invirtiendo en más seguridad, como blockchain, necesitan orientación directa para asegurarse de no exponerse. En pos de este objetivo, las empresas deben presionar más al gobierno para que actúe, ya que son ellas las que se verán afectadas si sufren una infiltración”.
Recursos adicionales
- Visite el sitio web "State of State of IoT Security".
- Para saber más sobre las soluciones de seguridad de los datos en el IoT de Gemalto.
- Descargue el informe técnico IoT Security – Key ingredients for success.
- Visite el micrositio especializado en seguridad en el IoT de Gemalto.
- Descargue el informe ‘Connected Living’ de Gemalto.
- Directiva sobre seguridad en las redes y los sistemas informáticos. La regulación sobre la privacidad electrónica de la Unión Europea entrará en vigencia en 2019.
Acerca de Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) es líder mundial en seguridad digital, con ingresos anuales en 2017 por €3,000 millones y clientes en más de 180 países. Llevamos confianza a un mundo cada vez más conectado.
Desde software seguro hasta biometría y cifrado, nuestras tecnologías y nuestros servicios permiten a las empresas y a los gobiernos autenticar identidades y proteger datos para que permanezcan seguros, y habilitan servicios en dispositivos personales, objetos conectados, la nube y entre ellos.
Las soluciones de Gemalto están en el corazón de la vida moderna, desde la seguridad en los pagos hasta la seguridad en las empresas y en el Internet de las cosas. Autenticamos personas, transacciones y objetos, ciframos datos y creamos valor para el software, lo que permite a nuestros clientes ofrecer servicios digitales seguros a miles de millones de personas y de cosas.
Nuestros 15,000 empleados operan en 114 oficinas, 40 centros de datos y personalización y 35 centros de investigación y desarrollo de software, ubicados en 47 países.
Para obtener más información, visite www.gemalto.com, o siga a @gemaltoLatam en Twitter.
