IFS Extends Class-leading Field Service Offering With IFS Field Service Management 6

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:20 AM EST
LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces the general availability of IFS Field Service Management™ 6 (FSM 6). With major enhancements and new capabilities, it has been field tested and is already delivering value for early adopter customer Eickhoff, a market leader in technology and services for mining and gearbox applications.
IFS's extended offering for service management, including the WorkWave suite of solutions, offers a breadth of capabilities that is unmatched in the market. This makes IFS uniquely capable of addressing the entire market, from small and medium-sized companies to global enterprises.
IFS FSM 6 brings to market major extensions of its class-leading functionality with more buying and deployment choice in the cloud, even greater mobile field service and back office capabilities, and an intuitive new user experience on any browser or device
The new version empowers users with new and extended features such as enhanced capabilities for reverse logistics, spare parts management and depot repair, and increased flexibility for workforce scheduling optimization. Enhanced functionality for warranty, contracts and pricing management enables entirely new business models for companies that deliver services primarily through distributors.
Designed for deployment as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, in the IFS Managed Cloud or on-premise, IFS FSM 6 redefines configurability for cloud-based field service, giving customers the freedom to tailor data fields, workflows and interfaces to their unique field service environment. Virtually eliminating the need for costly customizations, the new version makes it easy to optimize user behavior while remaining on a standard upgrade track that enables seamless access to the latest feature enhancements.
IFS FSM 6 also delivers:
- Major enhancements to the IFS Planning & Scheduling Optimization™ (PSO) engine: customers can now benefit from a 50% more powerful planning and scheduling engine (on Microsoft Azure) that automates and optimizes technician scheduling, ensuring optimal decision-making based on business goals, customer contracts and service-level agreements
- Omni-channel customer engagement and self-service: IFS FSM 6 can be extended with IFS Customer Engagement™capabilities for AI-powered customer service that offers the self-service options customers demand while identifying and relieving agents of the burden of many repetitive, time-consuming tasks
- A reimagined, browser-based user interface: performing beautifully on any device, a new front end features user-centric and intuitive designs that adapt to any browser, on any device, empowering users to remain in control of their service operations 24/7 without being tied to the office or contact center
"Our solutions are designed to help the world's highest-performing service organizations serve their customers in the best, most cost-effective way possible," IFS service management business unit president Marne Martin said. "With the innovations and enhancements brought to market in IFS FSM 6, coupled with freedom in terms of on-premise or cloud deployment options, we are proud to announce a benchmark solution that can tackle the next generation of field service management challenges in a way no other solution on the market can. For those businesses serious about service being a differentiator for their brand and a source of revenue, IFS is the right choice."
Eickhoff, a market leader in technology and services for mining and gearbox applications, signed on as an early adopter to field test and optimize IFS FSM 6. Following the successful deployment of IFS FSM 6, Eickhoff head of product development service Dietmar Schmitz said, "It has been a great experience to be involved in the development of IFS FSM 6, which was the motivation for joining IFS's early adopter program. We use IFS FSM to support all our service operations, across multiple departments, from planning and scheduling of jobs through to asset management. The new version will help us respond more quickly to requests from our users and to changes in the market in general. We look forward to leveraging the new platform as a key enabler of continued digitalization and IoT innovation."
Read more at www.ifsworld.com/FSM.
CONTACT:
Laura Zadravetz, Director of Marketing Communications, IFS in North America. Phone: 1 (262) 717-6591, [email protected]
Megan Frahm, Marketing Communications Specialist, IFS in North America. Phone: 1 (262) 317-7488, [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ifs-extends-class-leading-field-service-offering-with-ifs-field-service-management-6-300778439.html
SOURCE IFS
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST