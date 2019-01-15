Global Smart Cities (Transportation, Buildings & Utilities) Market Report 2018-2023

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:30 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart Cities Market by Smart Transportation (Type, Solutions and Services), Smart Buildings (Type, Solutions and Services), Smart Utilities (Type, Solutions and Services), Smart Citizen Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart cities market size is expected to grow from USD 308.0 billion in 2018 to USD 717.2 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period.
There is an upsurge in the adoption rate of advanced technologies across businesses. The development in 5G and NB-IoT technologies is expected to drive the growth of the smart cities market. With advancements, smart governments and other sectors would become highly intelligent and self-governing.
For smart transportation, the 5G and NB-IoT technologies-based solutions would collect data from multiple sources and share it with a centralized control center by leveraging the benefits of cloud. Such advanced technologies are not only used to enrich the lives of citizens, but also in other areas such as security, privacy, and environmental sustainability.
"Among focus areas, the smart citizen services segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period"
The smart citizen services segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Under smart citizen services, the smart healthcare segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Currently, smart/connected medical devices are driving traffic over the internet across regions. This traffic has considerably affected the growth of the smart healthcare segment, resulting in the increased deployment of smart solutions across the globe. This demand is mainly attributed to the growing IoT deployment in healthcare devices.
"Among smart transportation, the passenger information management system segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period"
The rising demand for real-time transit information solutions for passengers, increasing adoption of smartphones, rising penetration of IoT solutions in the transportation sector have boosted the adoption of the passenger information management system for providing easy transport access to citizens. Furthermore, advanced communication infrastructure solutions offered by key players, such as Verizon and Vodafone, are expected to drive the passenger information management system segment
"Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"
APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR among all regions, owing to the increasing adoption rate of IoT and rising demand for intelligent and smart solutions, while North America is expected to be the major contributor to the smart cities market. The increasing citizen empowerment and engagement is the major growth factor expected to drive the growth of the smart cities market.
The key vendors profiled in the report are as follows:
- Cisco Systems (US)
- IBM (US)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Schneider Electric (France)
- Ericsson (Sweden)
- Vodafone (UK)
- Itron Inc. (US)
- Verizon (US)
- Telensa (England)
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Honeywell International Inc. (US)
- SAP SE (Germany
- KAPSCH Group (Austria)
- AGT International (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Factor Analysis
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
2.6 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Smart Cities Market
4.2 Smart Cities Market, By Focus Area, 2018
4.3 Asia Pacific: Market By Smart Transportation Type and Service
4.4 Asia Pacific: Market By Smart Buildings Type and Service
4.5 Asia Pacific: Market By Smart Utilities Solution and Service
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Public Safety and Communications Infrastructure
5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Government Initiatives and Ppp Models for Smart Cities
5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Connected and Smart Technologies in Smart Cities Initiatives
5.2.1.4 Optimizing the Use of Energy During Peak Hours
5.2.1.5 Citizen Empowerment and Engagement
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns
5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technology
5.2.2.3 Poor Operational Efficiency in Developing Countries
5.2.2.4 Lack of Technology Advancement in Developing Economies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns and Demand for Green Initiatives
5.2.3.2 Developing Economies and Booming IT Sectors to Promote the Smart Cities Growth
5.2.3.3 Rising Demand for System Integrators to Offer End-To-End Solutions
5.2.3.4 Growing Demand for IoT
5.2.3.5 Emerging 5g Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Unclear Strategic Goals and Lack of Structural Kpis
5.2.4.2 Huge Initial Investments
5.2.4.3 Lack of Knowledge Among People
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.4.1 Smart Transportation
5.4.2 Smart Buildings
5.4.3 Smart Utilities
6 Smart Transportation Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Types
6.2.1 Roadways
6.2.1.1 Roadways to Support Agile Transportation Infrastructure for Developing Smart Cities
6.2.2 Railways
6.2.2.1 Railways With Highly Advanced Integrated Solutions to Provide Effective Smart Transportation
6.2.3 Airways
6.3 Solutions
6.3.1 Smart Ticketing
6.3.1.1 Smart Ticketing Solution to Enable Passengers to Travel Through Different Transportation Modes
6.3.2 Traffic Management System
6.3.2.1 Parking Management
6.3.2.2 Traffic Surveillance
6.3.3 Passenger Information Management System
6.3.3.1 Passenger Information Management System to Provide Passengers With Real-Time Operational Services
6.3.4 Freight Information System
6.3.4.1 Freight Information to Augment Functionalities of Supply Chain Management
6.3.5 Connected Vehicle
6.3.5.1 Connected Vehicle Solution to Offer Agile Operations for Smart Transportation
6.3.6 Others
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Consulting
6.4.2 Deployment and Integration
6.4.3 Infrastructure Monitoring and Management
7 Smart Buildings Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Types
7.2.1 Commercial Smart Buildings to Efficiently Utilize Energy Consumption and Offer Robust Operational Efficiencies
7.3 Solutions
7.3.1 Building Energy Optimization
7.3.1.1 HVAC Control
7.3.1.2 Lighting Management
7.3.1.3 Energy Information Management
7.3.2 Emergency Management
7.3.2.1 Video Surveillance
7.3.2.2 Fire Protection
7.3.2.3 Environmental Control
7.3.2.4 Access Control System
7.3.3 Parking Management System
7.3.4 Others
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Consulting
7.4.2 Deployment and Integration
7.4.3 Infrastructure Monitoring and Management
8 Smart Utilities Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Types
8.2.1 Energy, Water and Gas Utilities to Optimize Resources With Minimal Downtime and Wastage
8.3 Solutions
8.3.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure
8.3.1.1 Meter Data Management
8.3.1.2 Meter Data Analytics
8.3.1.3 Smart Meters
8.3.2 Distribution Management System
8.3.2.1 Distribution Management System to Reduce Abrupt Downtime and Wastage of Resources
8.3.3 Substation Automation
8.3.3.1 Highly Controlled Operations and Swift Connectivity Capabilities to Be Prime Focus Areas for Substation Automation
8.3.4 Others
8.4 Services
8.4.1 Consulting
8.4.2 Deployment and Integration
8.4.3 Infrastructure Monitoring and Management
9 Smart Citizen Services Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Smart Education
9.2.1 The Technology Landscape has Transformed With the Implementation of Tablets, Lms, Digital Textbooks, and E-learning, Which has Brought About New Opportunities for Educators and Learners
9.3 Smart Healthcare
9.3.1 Healthcare Stakeholder are Embracing Power of IoT and Cloud in Smart Healthcare Segment
9.4 Smart Public Safety
9.4.1 Municipalities and Governments are Spending Millions of Dollars in Protecting Their Physical Infrastructures and Citizen to Safeguard From Suspicious and Terrorist Attacks
9.5 Smart Street Lighting
9.5.1 Smart Street Lighting Vendors are Working Closely With Smart City Platform Providers, Csps, and Hardware Vendors to Deliver Smart Street Lighting Services to Municipalities and Government Organizations
10 Smart Cities Market By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 Smart Transportation
11.2.2 Smart Utilities
11.2.3 Smart Buildings
11.2.4 Smart Citizen Services
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.2 Schneider Electric
12.3 IBM
12.4 Microsoft
12.5 Hitachi
12.6 Siemens AG
12.7 Huawei
12.8 NEC
12.9 Intel
12.10 Oracle
12.11 GE
12.12 AT&T
12.13 Ericsson
12.14 Nokia
12.15 Vodafone
12.16 Itron
12.17 Verizon
12.18 Toshiba Corporation
12.19 SAP SE
12.20 ABB
12.21 Alstom SA
12.22 Kapsch Group
12.23 Honeywell
12.24 Agt International
12.25 Bentley Systems
12.26 Key Innovators
12.26.1 Smart Transportation
12.26.1.1 Veson Nautical
12.26.1.2 Bass Software
12.26.2 Smart Utilities
12.26.2.1 Aclara
12.26.2.2 Takadu
12.26.3 Smart Buildings
12.26.3.1 Flamencotech
12.26.3.2 Delta Controls
12.26.4 Smart Citizen Services
12.26.4.1 Blackboard
12.26.4.2 Telensa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9n5xj/global_smart?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-cities-transportation-buildings--utilities-market-report-2018-2023-300778399.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST