MetaBank® Named Preferred Prepaid Provider of EML Payments

By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 08:30 AM EST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaBank®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CASH) ("Meta") and a leader in delivering innovative payment, financing and community banking solutions to partners throughout the country, today announced a five-year extension of its relationship with EML Payments. Under this expanded agreement, MetaBank was named as EML Payments' preferred prepaid provider, supporting a wide range of payments solutions that includes general purpose reloadable ("GPR"), gift and incentive cards, as well as virtual business-to-business payments.
EML Payments empowers its partners with more control, transparency and flexibility over their payment processes, making their payment processing more efficient from start to finish. With a global reach, EML Payments works with some of the world's largest brands, including Tanger, Shell and more. Through this agreement, Meta will work with EML Payments as an issuing partner with the goal of growing its business.
"EML is a true payments innovator, with a robust strategy and tremendous reach," said Sheree Thornsberry, Meta EVP and Head of Payments. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with them as their preferred prepaid provider, and to work with them to continue developing new ways to deliver funds efficiently, effectively and conveniently to the end user."
"During our four-year relationship, Meta has been a trusted advisor, and essential to the growth we've experienced," said Jamison Jaworski, President EML North America. "They have a deep understanding of our business, with the scope and scale needed to deliver industry-leading solutions that support our diverse needs."
Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets, and believes in financial inclusion for all.
As a leading issuer of payments services, Meta offers a suite of solutions that includes prepaid, ACH origination, wire transfers and more. Meta is one of the largest issuers of payments cards in the US, having issued them in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers, sponsors and other businesses. Meta works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships.
About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®
Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® ("Meta"). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, tax services, national commercial lending, community banking, national consumer lending and insurance premium financing. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and acquiring complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.
About EML Payments
EML empowers its clients with more control, transparency and flexibility over the payment processes while helping improve customer service and increase brand loyalty. Our portfolio offers innovative financial technology that provides solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. EML issues mobile, virtual and physical card solutions to some of the largest corporate brands around the world, processes billions of dollars in payments each year, and manages more than 1,200 programs across 21 countries in North America, Europe and Australia. For more information on EML Payments Limited, visit: EMLpayments.com.
Investor Relations and Media Contact:
Brittany Kelley Elsasser
Director of Investor Relations
605-362-2423
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabank-named-preferred-prepaid-provider-of-eml-payments-300777997.html
SOURCE Meta Financial Group, Inc.
