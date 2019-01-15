Leading Sports Medicine Doctor Accelerates Diagnosis and Enhances Patient Experience With The SONON 300L Portable Wireless Ultrasound

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 15, 2019 08:30 AM EST
ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healcerion today announced that one of the top doctors in sports medicine Dr. Vijay Vad chose to use SONON 300L to accelerate patient diagnostic process while improving patient relationships through deeper insight and high quality real-time image sharing, conveniently located in his pocket.
Dr. Benjamin Ryu, CEO and Founder of Healcerion, says, "We are pleased with the positive feedback received from doctors like Dr. Vad and their patients. Our mission is to deliver exceptional quality imaging at a very accessible price-point, and a device that is convenient to access and use in even the most fast-paced practices."
Vijay Vad, MD is a Sports Medicine specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and on faculty at Weill Cornell Medical College. He was named a Top Doctor by New York Magazine from 2008-2018 and is the author of two national PBS television specials titled "Stop Back Pain" and "Active with Arthritis."
The SONON 300L is the first FDA-approved handheld, wireless app-driven ultrasound that costs approximately 1/10 of a traditional ultrasound unit. It uses easy touch-screen controls with a downloadable app for iOS or Android smartphones or tablets. It pairs with the tablet or smartphone as a display so that images can be analyzed and shared quickly. The device weighs only 13 ounces (370 grams) and has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with industry-leading 3-hour continuous run-time, Wi-Fi connectivity and 3G/LTE cellular capability.
For the past two decades, Dr. Vad's mission has been to develop and support more simple and effective solutions to stay active. He says, "The new ultrasound device fits in my pocket and I can take it from room to room. It has amazing clarity whether it is viewed in the phone or iPad. Since it isn't tethered with any wires, it's very easy to use and has enabled me to more effectively manage tennis elbow, Achilles and patellar tendon and rotator cuff issues. Patients love this portable ultrasound device. In many ways, using new generation of medical technology is making a big difference in reducing barriers between me and my patients."
Dr. Vad has developed Vonacor which is microactive plus curcumin for dietary management of osteoarthritis with clinical trial data showing great pain relief for knee osteoarthritis while minimizing dependence on NSAID medications. He has also developed a simple 15-minute outpatient procedure called carboplasty which uses your own bone marrow derived stem cells for managing knee osteoarthritis. Data on this promising technology was presented at the prestigious Orthopedic Research Society meeting in 2018, and it has potential to significantly reduce dependence on partial and total knee replacements.
About Healcerion
Founded in 2012, Healcerion provides healthcare professionals with mobile technology to enhance the quality of medical care available worldwide. The company delivers affordable, high-quality, wireless, handheld ultrasound devices to clinical and remote locations. Through medical and technology innovation, Healcerion removes barriers to life-saving visibility which diagnostic ultrasound provides to those most urgently in need.
SONON 300L is small, ergonomic and easy to use. It removes barriers of space and budgetary constraints for the acquisition of a diagnostic ultrasound device, with proven high image quality which is essential for diagnostic confidence. As a result, practitioners and patients benefit tremendously.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-sports-medicine-doctor-accelerates-diagnosis-and-enhances-patient-experience-with-the-sonon-300l-portable-wireless-ultrasound-300777891.html
