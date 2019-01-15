MomentFeed's Robert Blatt Named to List of Top 50 Best CEOs from Comparably

|By PR Newswire
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MomentFeed, the leader in mobile consumer experience management for multi-location brands, is proud to announce the company's Chief Executive Officer, Robert Blatt, has been named as one of the Top 50 Best CEOs of Small/Mid-Size Companies in 2018 by Comparably.
Since joining MomentFeed in 2013, Blatt has helped develop and champion MomentFeed's mission to make the company the best place employees have ever worked. By focusing on key areas such as building an inclusive workplace and investing in employee wellness and professional development, Blatt has transformed the company into one of the most innovative, driven and successful private companies in the marketing technology industry today.
"I'm happy to share this recognition with our entire company as I've always considered individual success at the CEO-level to be less about the person sitting at the top and more about the people driving the day-to-day business forward and the culture we create together," said Robert Blatt, CEO and Chairman of MomentFeed. "Our focus on providing a culture where individuals are motivated, engaged and supported to do their very best work every day is what enables personal success and is the foundation upon which our long-standing customer relationships are made. With each company and leadership award for MomentFeed, we are reminded that the sum of our parts is pretty darn good."
The winners of Comparably's annual Best CEOs awards received the highest ratings by employees who provided anonymous ratings on their CEOs to Comparably.com. Results were compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies on Comparably.com. The award winners are segmented into two lists in rank order: Top 50 CEOs at large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 CEOs at small/mid-size companies (500 employees or fewer) in the U.S.
"The most successful businesses are led by amazing CEOs who serve as visionaries, in addition to being positive examples and support systems for their teams," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "The chief executives on Comparably's Best CEOs list were the highest rated by employees for their inspiring, transparent, and engaging leadership."
This latest award builds on MomentFeed's ongoing recognition for both industry and leadership excellence as well as the company's strong commitment to employee well-being and growth. In 2018, MomentFeed was selected by Comparably across categories including Best CEOs in Los Angeles, Best CEOs for Women, Best Companies for Professional Development, Best Companies for Perks and Benefits, Best Leadership and Best Managers. The company was also ranked as one of the fastest growing companies on this year's Inc. 5000 and Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™ lists.
About MomentFeed
MomentFeed's mobile consumer experience management software enables multi-location brands to make their nearest location the best choice for every mobile consumer. The Mobile Consumer Experience (MCX) management platform helps organizations manage consumer engagement at the store or field level, creating a mobile consumer experience that is more authentic, relevant and engaging for local consumers and directly drives in-store foot traffic across multiple channels, providing marketing attribution for each channel.
With an integrated management and reporting system that spans multiple channels including mobile search, social media, digital advertising and customer care, the MCX platform helps continuously and predictably capture more in-store sales for retailers, restaurant chains, banks, auto dealers, insurance companies and other franchised and corporate-owned multi-location businesses. MomentFeed was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information visit http://www.momentfeed.com.
