Tech Alert: Maximize Secondary Usage of Archived Data by Ensuring Access for Analytics, Governance, and Future Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:30 AM EST
New developments in business analytics, data governance initiatives, security, and enterprise document management have put added pressure on IT teams to manage archived and/or historical data. Whether it’s for deriving insight, regulatory compliance or audit, or other workflows, organizations are finding new reasons to use old data, and the increased need to access it can be challenging.
According to Gartner Cool Vendor in the multi-cloud data management space Aparavi®, the key to maximizing secondary – and future – utility of archived data is to ensure open, direct access separate and distinct from the archiving application. Open access ensures data remains an asset available for secondary usage, not just for retrieval or recovery.
Backup and archive platforms have traditionally used proprietary data formats as a means to offer more robust features such as security and performance. These benefits come at a cost of reduced accessibility, particularly if users no longer own the software used to store the data initially, and once data is managed by a backup or archive application it is no longer accessible to other applications.
Government regulations that require retention for many years and sometimes indefinitely, and more recent regulations that require destruction of personal data upon request, similarly require access. Users must be able to search and retrieve the archived data based on content, whether that is with an enterprise search tool or a manual process. Retrieving data independent of the original application that archived it and realizing the value of the data for secondary usage requires access to the archives to be open, controlled, and managed. To maximize secondary usage, archived documents should be classifiable, searchable, and easily retrievable upon request.
As organizations implement active insight solutions, business analytics, machine learning, and other data centric solutions, all data, not only on-premises data, becomes relevant. To get the most value out of these tools, archive data, wherever it resides including possibly multiple clouds, must be included. Direct access to the archived data becomes even more important when organizations make efforts to prune and reduce primary storage capacity.
“Business archives today are vast, millions or billions of files, and not only need to be accessible forever for recovery and privacy-management purposes, they contain a treasure trove of historical data that could be re-used to stay ahead of the competition or provide better services to customers,” said Victoria Grey, CMO, Aparavi. “The key is archives must be completely open, thereby enabling any user and any application to access their data indefinitely and without constraint.”
Users of Aparavi Active Archive℠ can interact directly with archived data via an open API, even if it is archived to a service such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft Azure, or Wasabi. This open access design allows organizations to archive unstructured data to their cloud vendor yet maintain secure and managed access to their archived data when they want it, without using Aparavi’s web user interface.
Aparavi Active Archive is an intelligent multi-cloud data management solution designed specifically for unstructured data. Aparavi indexes, classifies, retains, and archives unstructured data either on-premises or in any cloud. Cloud freedom, combined with Aparavi's technology to reduce data up to 75 percent, delivers huge cost savings, agility, and independence. Data is stored in an open-source, published Open Data Format to guard against vendor lock-in and ensure data access forever. Data classification and tagging, along with full-content search, provides fine-grained control and enables regulatory and internal compliance. The SaaS model allows fast integration along with best total cost of ownership.
Follow Aparavi
https://twitter.com/aparavisoftware
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aparavi-software-corp/
About Aparavi
Aparavi helps trail-blazing IT leaders master the growing volume of unstructured data with a multi-cloud, intelligent, and open data management platform. SaaS-based Aparavi Active Archive unlocks the value of data today in order to prepare for the uncertainty of tomorrow. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005104/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST