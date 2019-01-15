Saab Teams with Citrix and DXC Technology to Create Intelligent Digital Workspace, Fuel Collaboration and Innovation Across Global Operations

Saab has a long history of breaking new ground on land, sea and in the air and delivering some of the most innovative products the world has ever seen. Now, the leading military defence and civil security company is pushing the boundaries in the digital world and transforming the way work gets done. At its core, Saab believes that true collaboration leads to better solutions. And with the help of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the company has created an intelligent digital workspace in which its 16,000 employees can share technology, ideas and thinking across more than 80 locations in a secure and reliable way to meet the needs of its customers and give its business a competitive edge.

“We work every day with classified information. And while we need to be open in one end, we need to be very closed in another to ensure data integrity for those we serve,” said Mats Hultin, Group CIO, Saab. “That’s the key for us – to balance security and agility.”

And that’s where Citrix and DXC come in.

“Saab has for some years entrusted parts of its IT delivery to DXC Technology, which provides global support for thousands of workplace users around the world and supports Saab’s rapid global expansion through our successful and innovative MyWorkStyle solution,” said Martin Rainer, Industry Leader and General Manager, Manufacturing, DXC Technology, which is a Citrix Systems Integrator and winner of the 2019 Citrix Partner Innovation Award.

To accommodate Saab’s need for technology that could quickly scale to meet both current and future business challenges, Saab and DXC selected Citrix® Workspace to run under DXC’s MyWorkStyle offering and deliver a centralized, flexible workspace that both unites and frees users, while keeping the business in sync real-time.

With Citrix Workspace, Saab can serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need, when and how they need them, in a flexible and secure way:

Flexible: Employees can access the ever-increasing list of SaaS, web and mobile apps they prefer to use in one, unified experience.

Secure: IT gets a single control plane through which they can onboard and manage application performance without getting in the way.

And Citrix Workspace can be up and running in a matter of days – a key for growth-oriented companies like Saab.

“The modern platform we have today as a workplace solution really helps us integrate new companies very effectively,” Hultin said. “With the latest company we bought, we were able to give everyone virtual access to the Saab environment two days after commercial signing. And that’s how fast we need to be.”

Among the other results Saab has seen since deploying services based on Citrix Workspace delivered by DXC:

Standardization and simplification – A single, centralized and flexible workspace unites Saab users and keeps the business in sync.

Deployment efficiencies and cost control – IT can more easily and cost-effectively stand up and provision servers, workgroups and new projects.

Greater resilience and security – A flexible, digital perimeter ensures every user is intrinsically secure.

Saab joins more than 400,000 organizations – including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500 – who are using Citrix digital workspace solutions to power a better way to work and gain market advantage. Click here to learn more about the company’s initiatives and the value they are delivering.

About Saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs. For more information on the company, visit www.saabgroup.com

About DXC Technology

As the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore THRIVE, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2019 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005091/en/