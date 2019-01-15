Yatra.com to Manage Axis Bank's Corporate Travel Bookings

|By PR Newswire
|January 15, 2019 08:30 AM EST
GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Yatra.com strengthens their customer base with yet another strong player from the BFSI segment
Yatra Online, Inc. ("Yatra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF) today announced the addition of Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank, to its customer base. Axis Bank employees can now manage their corporate bookings through Yatra's mobile applications and digital platform using self-booking tools.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538225/Yatra_Logo.jpg )
India's leading Corporate travel provider, Yatra, has created a customized platform based on Axis Bank's compliance policies and approval systems, thereby, ensuring end-to-end fulfilment of their corporate travel needs.
Commenting on this milestone, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online, Inc., said, "Companies, these days, are looking for integrated solutions for business travel as it provides an efficient and user-friendly experience to the employees. With clients like Axis Bank who operate in high tenacity industry like BFSI that needs round the clock servicing, it becomes extremely important to have a smooth and efficient platform to manage business travel and Yatra's Self Booking Tool offers just that - an enhanced, hassle-free and time saving platform for all business travel needs. Business travel across our client base has remained strong; we continue to deliver a high level of service to our existing clients and sign new ones at a healthy pace - all of which is a testament to our people, robust content, and Yatra's technology and service innovation."
Yatra is the largest corporate travel service provider in India and has revolutionized the way companies plan and monitor business travel and expenses. It recently acquired PL WorldWays, a Chennai-based company to strengthen its foothold in Southern India. Earlier in 2017, Yatra had acquired Air Travel Bureau.
About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd
Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 800 Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 100,000 hotels in India and over 1,000,000 hotels around the world.
Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in September 2017 for the third time in a row.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains certain statements concerning the Company's future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements include, among other things, management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the slow-down of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of our shares, our reliance on our relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase our brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop our corporate travel business, damage to or failure of our infrastructure and technology, loss of services of our key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is provided as of the date of issuance of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For further information, please contact:
Manish Hemrajani
Yatra Online, Inc.
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Yatra Online, Inc.
