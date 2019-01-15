Qlik Enhances Enterprise Data Management with Data Catalyst 4.0

|By Business Wire
Qlik continues to execute on its mission to provide enterprise customers with end-to-end data management and analytics solutions with the release of Qlik Data Catalyst™ 4.0. The latest version of Qlik’s data management product (rebranded from Podium Data in Q4 2018) now supports single server and AWS-based architectures, meeting the growing enterprise need for an agile solution to organizing and unifying raw, disparate data sources for analytics wherever they reside. This evolution in Qlik Data Catalyst 4.0 supporting data sources beyond Hadoop will further enable enterprises to overcome their overall challenge of data management and availability of analytics across the organization.
“Enterprises are looking to make better use of all their data, be it in the cloud, a data lake or traditional data warehouse environments,” said Paul Barth, Qlik’s Managing Director of Enterprise Data Management. “Qlik Data Catalyst is expanding to meet customer data management needs wherever their data resides and in whatever form it takes. This brings more order and value to all of an organization’s data today and in the future.”
Qlik recognizes that while many large organizations have the infrastructure and skill set to enable on premise Hadoop clusters, many others are looking for a simpler solution. Qlik Data Catalyst 4.0 now enables customers to organize, curate and catalog data on a single server without a Hadoop cluster, instead leveraging a Linux instance with flat files managed through HSQL. And customers have the comfort of knowing their data will be secure, as these instances will leverage native Linux OS security that is regularly used by Fortune 500 companies for sensitive data and processes.
Additional new core data management capabilities in Qlik Data Catalyst 4.0 include ties to the Amazon cloud, with improved support for transient EMR clusters and S3, along with the ability to publish to RDBMS (including Redshift).
Qlik Data Catalyst 4.0: Expanded Data Relationships, Deeper Qlik Analytics Platform® Integration and Improved User Experience
The latest release of Qlik Data Catalyst also contains many new features to help users derive more insights and benefit from the existing smart data catalog.
Data Relationships: More Visible and Actionable
- Qlik Data Catalyst will now provide the ability to infer and label data elements based on data structure and context through a new relationship inference engine. This metadata is then visible in the catalog and can be acted upon with a single click, either to be pushed to Qlik Sense® or set aside as a new data set or group for subsequent analysis.
- Additionally, customers using enterprise catalogs or modeling tools can import relationships defined in those tools into Qlik Data Catalyst.
Deeper Integration with the Qlik Analytics Platform
- Further extending capabilities introduced in late 2018, Qlik Data Catalyst will leverage data relationships from both the new relationship inference engine and other tools when publishing an entire collection of related data sets in one click to Qlik Sense. This enables users to leverage the advanced Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities of Qlik Sense more easily from Qlik Data Catalyst sourced data, enhancing a user’s data literacy and moving them more quickly down the path from initial analysis to business decisions.
Front End Usability and Improved User Experience
- Administrators will now enjoy greater visibility and improved monitoring of data preparation, delivery and analysis processes.
For additional information about Qlik Data Catalyst visit https://www.qlik.com/us/products/qlik-data-catalyst.
About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik’s end-to-end data management and analytics platform brings together all of an organization’s data from any source, enabling people at any skill level to use their curiosity to uncover new insights. Companies use Qlik to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 48,000 customers around the world.
© 2019 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.
