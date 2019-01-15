Group-IB Cooperates With Arctic Security to Deliver its Threat Intelligence to National Certs and Other Cybercrime Fighters Worldwide

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 08:32 AM EST
MOSCOW, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, an international company that specializes in preventing cyberattacks, is now cooperating with Arctic Security, a Finland based cybersecurity company. Arctic Security software products, Arctic Hub and Arctic Node, become the first cyber intelligence products in the Nordics that have integrated Group-IB Threat Intelligence feeds.
The cooperation Arctic Security customers, which include leading private companies, government organizations and national cybersecurity authorities (Computer Emergency Response Teams and National Cybersecurity Centers) all across the world, to get access to Group-IB's Threat Intelligence (TI) feeds and take advantage of unique cyber intelligence for a better understanding of cyber threats around them and integrate this with all the other Cyber Threat Intelligence they are using. Arctic Security's clients will be able to increase the efficiency of their existing security stack with exclusive indicators, such as suspicious IP's, compromised accounts and bank cards, phishing and DDoS attacks, data leaks, TOR nodes, proxy servers and many more. Group-IB's TI feeds will first become available to Arctic Hub and Arctic Node existing clients.
"Actionable and up-to-date threat intelligence is a backbone of successful cyber defense strategy. It enables companies to better prepare for the attacks in advance, keep up with evolving hackers' tactics and tools and always be a few steps ahead. The expertise from our analysts, unique topology and threat actor-centric approach to our research is exactly the value we are going to bring to Arctic's customers under the new cooperation" – highlights Nicholas Palmer, VP of International Business at Group-IB.
David Chartier, CEO at Arctic Security, comments: "With the recent addition of Group-IB threat feeds we are happy to reach close to 100 feed integrations in our Arctic Hub product. We feel it is important to have a big selection of feed, especially covering the Russian-speaking underground community that has recently become one of the major sources of threats for financial sector, for our customers to choose from so that they can customize the best cyber threat intelligence for their needs."
Group-IB Threat Intelligence allows to proactively detect threats, data leaks, cyberattacks and prepare for them in advance. Processing and analyzing large amounts of information from exclusive sources on malware, tools and schemes employed by hacking groups, Group-IB TI delivers tailored, trusted and actionable intelligence to prepare for the attacks, while preventing and mitigating any threats to a particular company in a given region. The system does not require a complex integration into a client's network, all the information about threats can be easily accessed through a web-based interface allowing to see the notifications and get into details in a real time mode.
According to Group-IB's annual Hi-Tech Crime Trends report, currently, most of the financially-motivated APT groups that focus efforts on targeted attacks on the financial sector are Russian-speaking. Group-IB has been pioneering incident response and cybercrime investigation practices in Russia and the CIS since 2003 and collected a database of more than 100,000 threat actor profiles. This experience and understanding of threat actors' behaviors have evolved from company's own investigation tools to an intelligence gathering network that now feeds Group-IB Threat Intelligence and allows to deliver tailored cyber intelligence to its clients across the world.
About Group-IB
Group-IB is a leading provider of solutions aimed at detection and prevention of cyberattacks and online fraud, and IP protection. GIB Threat Intelligence system was named one of the best in class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.
For further details, please contact
Sergei Turner
Communications Manager
+7 495 984-33-64
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-ib-cooperates-with-arctic-security-to-deliver-its-threat-intelligence-to-national-certs-and-other-cybercrime-fighters-worldwide-300777751.html
SOURCE Group-IB
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST