ShortsTV Selects Synacor’s Cloud Identity Platform To Power TV Anywhere Viewing

January 15, 2019 08:33 AM EST
Synacor Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) and Shorts International, the world’s leading short film entertainment company and operator of the ShortsTV channel, today announced the integration of Synacor’s Cloud Identity Platform with the ShortsTV streaming App. Current subscribers to the ShortsTV channel in the US can contact their provider to access on-demand content.
“ShortsTV films are perfect for viewing on the go, and our goal was to find the industry’s top authentication platform to make it easier than ever for our subscribers to find and watch our high-quality, snackable content anywhere they want,” said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive of Shorts International. “Synacor’s Cloud ID is a reliable, innovative platform that makes authentication easy for viewers of ShortsTV, and streamlines access to our programming across our partners.”
“We are proud to support the best TV Everywhere experiences on the world’s most popular platforms, and welcome ShortsTV to our growing roster of content providers,” said Himesh Bhise, Synacor CEO. “Cloud ID makes complex, behind-the-scenes integrations with hundreds of partner platforms easy, allowing ShortsTV to focus on strategic, consumer-facing product features that deliver better experiences to delighted subscribers.”
ShortsTV offers the world’s largest catalog of high-quality short movies available on TV, online and in theaters and also produces original short film content for broadcasters and brands. In 2018, ShortsTV launched the ShortsTV App which marries the linear ShortsTV feed with the functionality of the Internet. Using advanced machine-learning algorithm technology, the ShortsTV App lets viewers watch TV or create, control and personalize their own TV channel. ShortsTV offers hundreds of the world’s best independent shorts for download on iTunes in 92 countries, as well as on Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada) and Verizon and Frontier (US).
Synacor Cloud ID is the industry’s leading end-to-end cloud-based identity platform that simplifies the subscriber login experience anywhere end users access their subscription services. Whether viewing in the home via a Wi-Fi network, connected TV or on mobile device, users can get to the services and content they want faster and with less headaches.
About Synacor
Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com
About ShortsTV
ShortsTV is the world's first and only 24/7 HD channel dedicated to short movies. It is available across the US on DirecTV (channel 573), AT&T U-Verse (channel 1789), US Sonet (channel 292), CenturyLink (channel 1789), Frontier Communications (channel 1789) and Google Fiber (channel 603) and numerous NCTC member companies. ShortsTV™ is operated by Shorts International, the world’s leading short movie entertainment company with the world’s largest movie catalogue dedicated to short movies. Shorts International also operates ShortsTV®, which is available across Europe. ShortsTV offers hundreds of the world’s best independent shorts for download in 92 iTunes stores across the globe as well as on Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada), Verizon and Frontier (US).
About Shorts International
Shorts International is the world’s leading short movie entertainment company. With over 5,000 titles, Shorts International has the world’s largest library of shorts available on TV, online and in theatres, including award-winning and star-studded live action, animated and documentary shorts from around the world. Shorts International owns ShortsTV, the world’s only 24/7 HD TV channel dedicated to short movies. It is available in 47 million households with 7 million subscribers across the US, Latin America, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia. Shorts International is headquartered in London, England and is represented in the US by Shorts Entertainment Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary located in Los Angeles, CA. The company is led by Carter Pilcher, CEO, and is owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings, with AMC Networks as a significant minority shareholder.
