CIMCON Lighting Closes Another Record-Breaking Year

|
|January 15, 2019 08:33 AM EST
BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON Lighting, the leading global provider of outdoor lighting management systems and smart city technologies, announced today that its 2018 fiscal year was again a record setting year for revenue and growth. The company accelerated its customer growth, setting a new high for revenue, delivering its intelligent lighting controllers to more than 40 customers in 15 countries in 2018, and providing its first NearSky™ smart city platforms to municipalities. The company also continued its rapid pace of innovation by launching the NearSky Connect partner community to accelerate the development of new smart city solutions, releasing the fifth generation of its SaaS-based central management software, and extending its strategy to be network agnostic by adding support for additional networks.
The major milestones achieved by CIMCON Lighting in 2018 included:
- During the year, the company continued to expand its global footprint, shipping more than double the number of lighting controllers in 2018 compared to the previous year and expanding its customer footprint to 150 cities across 24 countries, including first-time shipments to the countries of The Bahamas, Columbia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay. During the year, CIMCON participated in multiple large-scale strategic projects, including projects for the city of Chicago, Brazilian public lighting company BHIP, Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OGE), and ComEd.
- The company delivered its first NearSky 360 sensor/data hubs and NearSky Vue management software to municipalities, helping them create an internet of things (IoT) for the outdoors. Over the year, the platform was used for more than 7 use cases, including measuring business activity and traffic patterns through vehicle counting and people counting, air quality monitoring, and video surveillance.
- The NearSky Connect partner program was launched to accelerate smart city transformations. This alliance of technology and service providers also saw its first members join to simplify the deployment of solutions for energy, public safety, mobility, environmental, sustainability, and infrastructure improvements.
- The company launched a portfolio of managed services that accelerate the realization of smart lighting and smart city benefits for municipalities. The service offerings give municipalities an experienced, knowledgeable staff that can operate the CIMCON Lighting solutions 24/7 and ensure that the solutions are optimized for the needs of each municipality.
- The SLC EZinstall mobile application was launched to provide municipalities with an efficient way to capture street light and street pole information and use that information for asset tracking and management.
- CIMCON Lighting was recognized as a leading provider of smart city technologies by CIO Review, which named CIMCON Lighting as Solution Provider in its Annual "20 Most Promising Smart City Solution Providers for 2018" Listing. In addition, the company was named a NEVY Awards finalist for the CleanTech and Energy Company of the Year. The NEVY Awards are hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) and presented by Bristol-Myers Squibb.
"The past year saw us solidify our position as the leading provider of outdoor lighting management systems worldwide," said Anil Agrawal, CEO of CIMCON Lighting. "More importantly, our NearSky smart city platform received overwhelming praise from municipalities, utilities, and others for its combination of transformative power and simplicity. They instantly visualize how NearSky can easily and cost effectively transform their streetlight infrastructure into a revenue generating asset by providing metered power, connectivity, processing and remote management of devices, which are essential to realizing the vision of a smart city."
Cities, utilities, and energy service companies (ESCOs) can arrange a smart city pilot by visiting https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program.
About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.
With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON Lighting is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights along with a variety of smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their lighting assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. CIMCON's lighting management solutions are appropriate for roadways, parking lots and parking garages, corporate and university campuses and a variety of industrial applications. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com.
