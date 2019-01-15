Zadara Announces Virtual Private Storage Array for VMware Cloud on AWS

|By PR Newswire
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadara, provider of the Zero-Risk Enterprise Data Cloud, today announced its enterprise-class storage solutions are available to customers of VMware Cloud™ on AWS. VMware Cloud on AWS brings together VMware's enterprise-class Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) software and elastic, bare-metal infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to give organizations a consistent operating model and application mobility for private and public cloud. Zadara® Virtual Private Storage Arrays deliver the advanced data storage and management features that customers of VMware Cloud on AWS need.
Zadara is a cloud-based Enterprise NAS and SAN service with NFS, CIFS/AD and iSCSI interfaces, dual HA controllers, dedicated high performance drives and enterprise-class storage features (snapshots, replication, thin provisioning, encryption, etc.). Data is stored on dedicated hardware for the ultimate privacy and quality of service, and protected with in-flight and at-rest encryption, with user-managed keys.
With Zadara, users get more than enterprise-class storage. Zadara comes with 24/7/365 live support, proactive system management, and periodic non-disruptive hardware upgrades included. That's why Zadara can offer a 100%-uptime guarantee.
"Zadara is an ideal complement to VMware Cloud on AWS. That's because we deliver a full-featured, on-demand, single-tenant experience — including predictable performance, complete data privacy, and universal protocol support," said Noam Shendar, vice president and general manager of the hyperscale cloud business for Zadara.
VMware Cloud on AWS technology partners enable customers to deploy the same proven solutions seamlessly in both the public and private cloud. VMware simplifies the deployment and eliminates the need for partners to refactor solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS. If a partner solution works on premises in a VMware vSphere® environment, it will easily support VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware technology partners complement and enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS service and enable customers to realize new capabilities.
"VMware Cloud on AWS provides customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud offering that gives customers the SDDC experience from the leader in private cloud, running on the leading public cloud provider, AWS," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "Solutions such as Zadara Virtual Private Storage Arrays enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across on-premises and cloud environments. We're excited to work with partners such as Zadara to enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS capabilities and empower customers with flexibility and choice in solutions that can drive business value."
About VMware Cloud on AWS
Delivered, sold and supported by VMware and its channel partners as an on-demand service, and running on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation™, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware vSAN™ and VMware NSX® virtualization technologies. With the same architecture and operational experience on premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws
About Zadara
Zadara offers agile, secure enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, with a 100%-uptime guarantee and consumption-based pricing. Any location, any data type, any protocol. Zadara offers resource isolation, exceptional security, and management control. Get Zadara on premises and through cloud and colocation providers. More at www.zadara.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, Cloud Foundation, vSAN, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. Zadara is a registered trademark of Zadara Storage, Inc.
